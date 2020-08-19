CIRCLEVILLE — The last thing hospitals should have to worry about during the coronavirus outbreak is the availability of lifesaving blood.
When you come to donate, you’re not only helping trauma patients, those battling diseases and others, but you’re also supporting our heroes on the front lines.
The American Red Cross is urging donors who are healthy and feeling well to make an appointment to give blood to maintain the blood supply for patients who rely on lifesaving transfusions.
More blood donors are needed now to ensure hospitals have the blood needed to save lives. The Red Cross is currently testing all blood donations for COVID-19 antibodies, providing donors insight into whether they have been exposed to this coronavirus.
All those who come out to give blood in September will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut, courtesy of Sport Clips Haircuts. Below are the blood drives that are open to the public in September.
Pickaway County District Library — Crites-Hannan Meeting Room
All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card and a free haircut coupon from Sports Clips, via email.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
12 p.m.-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary.
OhioHealth Berger Hospital — Drive will be held at the Circleville VFW located at 1096 Tarlton Road
All donors will receive a $5 Amazon gift card and a free haircut coupon from Sports Clips, via email.
Wednesday, Sept. 2
8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: BergerHospital.
Trinity Lutheran Church — Noecher Hall
All donors will receive a free haircut coupon from Sports Clips, via email.
Thursday, Sept. 10
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC.
Trinity Lutheran Church — Noecher Hall
All donors will receive a free haircut coupon from Sports Clips, via email.
Thursday, Sept. 16
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC.
St. Joseph Catholic Church — Parish Center
All donors will receive a free haircut coupon from Sports Clips, via email.
Friday, Sept. 18
2 p.m.-7 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: StJosephCatholic.
Circleville High School — Gymnasium
All donors will receive a free haircut coupon from Sports Clips, via email.
Friday, Sept. 18
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, contact call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleHS.
AMVETS Post 2256 — Circleville
All donors will receive a free haircut coupon from Sports Clips, via email.
Friday, Sept. 25
12 p.m.-5 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256.