COLUMBUS — Plasma from whole blood donations made through the American Red Cross that test positive for COVID-19 antibodies may now help current coronavirus patients in need of convalescent plasma transfusions. Donors are encouraged to make an appointment to give blood now to help ensure coronavirus patients and others who depend on transfusions have needed blood products this fall.
In April, the Red Cross began collecting COVID-19 convalescent plasma from previously diagnosed individuals, who could only give at one of approximately 170 Red Cross blood donation centers across the country. Convalescent plasma contains COVID-19 antibodies that may help the most critical patients actively fighting this virus. Now, whole blood donations made at any Red Cross blood drive or blood donation center could be helpful in this effort.
“Donations that come back positive for COVID-19 antibodies now undergo secondary testing to confirm antibody results, and that enables the Red Cross to then potentially use the plasma from those donations for COVID-19 patients,” said Rodney Wilson, communications manager for the Red Cross Central Ohio Region. “With approximately two percent of the U.S. population testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies, every donation is important to ensure patients with coronavirus have access to every treatment option available to them.”
The Red Cross encourages eligible individuals to schedule an appointment, download the free Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org, call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enable the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
In thanks, the Red Cross is offering a $1,000 Amazon.com Gift Card to five lucky winners who come to give in October. Terms and conditions apply; visit rcblood.org/unite. Additionally, those who come to give by the end of September will receive a free haircut coupon by email to participating Sport Clips Haircuts locations. More information is available at RedCrossBlood.org/Sport-Clips.
About antibody testing
Antibody testing may indicate if the donor’s immune system has produced antibodies to this coronavirus, regardless of whether an individual experienced COVID-19 symptoms. Donations are tested using samples pulled at the time of donation and sent to a testing laboratory where they will also undergo routine infectious disease testing.
COVID-19 antibody test results will be available within one to two weeks in the Red Cross Blood Donor App or donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org. A positive antibody test result does not confirm infection or immunity. The Red Cross is not testing donors to diagnose illness, referred to as a diagnostic test.
Important COVID-19 information for donors
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including temperature checks, social distancing and face coverings for donors and staff — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive and are required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive, in alignment with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities, Sept. 23-Oct. 15:
Fairfield County
Baltimore
Oct. 12: 2:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m., The Grove Community Christian Church, 3420 Blacklick Eastern Road.
Lancaster
Sept. 29: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Johns Family Community Blood Drive, 343 East Walnut Street
Oct. 1: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Connexion West, 625 Garfield Avenue
Oct. 2: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Lancaster Moose Lodge 955, 1201 Sugar Grove Road
Oct. 5: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 343 East Walnut Street
Oct. 6: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 343 East Walnut Street
Oct. 8: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., Lancaster City Council Chambers, 111 South Broad
Oct. 9: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fairfield Medical Center, 401 North Ewing Street
Oct. 14: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Mary Catholic Church, 245 East Chestnut
Oct. 15: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., St. Mark Church, 324 Gay Street
Millersport
Sept. 30: 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Millersport Lions Club, 2900 Chautaqua
Oct. 7: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Millersport Lions Club, 2900 Chautauqua Boulevard
Pickerington
Oct. 1: 1 p.m. - 7 p.m., Logos Bible Church, 623 Hill Road North
Oct. 3: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Road
Oct. 11: 8 a.m. - 12 p.m., Epiphany Lutheran Church, 268 Hill Road
Oct. 13: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Pickerington Church of the Nazarene, 11775 Pickerington Road NW
_______________
Fayette County
Jeffersonville
Oct. 3: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Masonic Lodge, 23 South Main Street
Washington Courthouse
Oct. 13: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Grace United Methodist Church, 301 East Market Place
Oct. 15: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., Fayette County Memorial Hospital, 1510 Columbus Avenue
_______________
Hocking County
Logan
Oct. 8: 2 p.m. - 7 p.m., Antioch Alliance Church, 11947 Antioch Road
_______________
Pickaway County
Circleville
Oct. 6: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 East Mound Street
Oct. 6: 12 p.m. - 5:30 p.m., Pickaway County District Public Library, 1160 North Court Street
Oct. 14: 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 East Mound Street
South Bloomfield
Oct. 9: 12 p.m. - 6 p.m., South Bloomfield Community Blood Drive, 5000 Park Place
Williamsport
Oct. 1: 1 p.m. - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 107 Green Street
_______________
Ross County
Bainbridge
Sept. 30: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Paint Valley High School, 7454 U.S. Route 50
Chillicothe
Oct. 8: 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Adena Regional Medical Center, 446 Hospital Road
About blood donation
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.
About the American Red Cross
The American Red Cross shelters, feeds and provides emotional support to victims of disasters; supplies about 40 percent of the nation’s blood; teaches skills that save lives; provides international humanitarian aid; and supports military members and their families. The Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to perform its mission.
For more information, please visit redcross.org or cruzrojaamericana.org, or visit us on Twitter at @RedCross.