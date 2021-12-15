CIRCLEVILLE — Nearly two years into the pandemic, everyone has earned a holiday break with their family and friends. But as the nation gathers again for celebrations this season, the American Red Cross, which provides 40 percent of the country’s blood, is facing historically low blood supply levels.
Busy holiday schedules, breaks from school and winter weather all contribute to a drop in blood and platelet donations this time of year. Those factors, combined with the ongoing challenges of COVID-19, make it vital for donors to make an appointment to give as soon as possible. If more donors don’t come forward to give blood, some patients requiring a transfusion may potentially face delays in care.
Donors are urged to schedule an appointment now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767). There is no blood donation waiting period for those who have received a flu shot or a Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine or booster, so long as they are symptom-free.
To encourage donors to help address the historically low blood supply this holiday season, all who come to give Dec. 17-Jan. 2 will receive an exclusive Red Cross long-sleeved T-shirt, while supplies last.
Blood drive safety
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows the highest standards of safety and infection control, and additional precautions — including face masks for donors and staff, regardless of vaccination status — have been implemented to help protect the health of all those in attendance. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities Dec. 17-Jan. 2
Fairfield County
Lancaster
Dec. 23: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Fairfield Medical Center — River Valley Campus, 2384 North Memorial Drive
Dec. 28: 1-7 p.m., SAM FM 98.3 Holiday Blood Drive — Knights of Columbus — Lancaster, 343 East Walnut Street
Millersport
Dec. 27: 1-6 p.m., Millersport Senior High School, 11850 Lancaster Street
Pickerington
Dec. 23: 10 a.m.-3 p.m., OhioHealth Pickerington Medical Campus, 1010 Refugee Road
Dec. 27: 1-6 p.m., Violet Baptist Church, 8345 Blacklick Eastern Road
Dec. 27: 1-6 p.m., Pickerington Church of the Nazarene, 11775 Pickerington Road NW
Dec. 30: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., OhioHealth Pickerington Medical Campus, 1010 Refugee Road
_______________
Fayette
Washington Court House
Dec. 23: 1-6 p.m., Adena Fayette Medical Center, 1510 Columbus Avenue
_______________
Franklin
Grove City
Dec. 17: 12-6 p.m., City of Grove City, 3226 Kingston Avenue
Dec. 19: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., Our Lady of Perpetual Help, 3730 Broadway
Dec. 21: 12 p.m.-6 p.m., St John’s Lutheran Church, 3220 Columbus Street
Dec. 22: 12-6 p.m., Grove City Elks Lodge No. 37, 2140 Sonora Drive
Dec. 29: 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Mount Carmel Grove City, 5300 North Meadows Drive
Dec. 30: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Grove City Library, 3959 Broadway
Groveport
Dec. 20: 1-7 p.m., Crooked Alley KidSpace, 630 Wirt Rd
_______________
Hocking
Logan
Dec. 19: 8 a.m.-1 p.m., Ebenezer Heritage Center, 7094 Township Road 234
Dec. 28: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 258 East Hunter Street
_______________
Madison
Plain City
Dec. 29: 1:30-6:30 p.m., Jerome Township Administrative Office, 9777 Industrial Parkway
_______________
Pickaway
Circleville
Dec. 23: 11 a.m.-4 p.m., AMVETS, 818 Tarlton Road
_______________
Ross
Chillicothe
Dec. 17: 11 a.m.-5 p.m., South Central Ohio Chapter, 181 North Bridge Street
Dec. 18: 9 a.m.-3 p.m., First Baptist Church, 65 West 4th Street
Dec. 20: 1-6 p.m., Christian Life Tabernacle, 3017 Egypt Pike
Dec. 28: 9:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., South Central Ohio Chapter, 181 North Bridge Street
Dec. 3-: 12:30-5:30 p.m., Tabernacle Baptist Church, 221 East Main Street
Dec. 30: 1-6 p.m., iHeartMEDIA Blood Bash at the South Central Ohio Chapter, 181 North Bridge Street
Save time during donation
Donors can also save up to 15 minutes at the blood drive by completing a RapidPass®. With RapidPass®, donors complete the pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of donation, from a mobile device or computer.
To complete a RapidPass®, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Red Cross Blood Donor App.
To donate blood, individuals need to bring a blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification that are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood.
High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also must meet certain height and weight requirements.
Health insights for donors
At a time when health information has never been more important, the Red Cross is screening all blood, platelet and plasma donations from self-identified African American donors for the sickle cell trait.
This additional screening will provide Black donors with an additional health insight and help the Red Cross identify compatible blood types more quickly to help patients with sickle cell disease who require trait-negative blood.
Blood transfusion is an essential treatment for those with sickle cell disease, and blood donations from individuals of the same race, ethnicity and blood type have a unique ability to help patients fighting sickle cell disease.
Donors can expect to receive sickle cell trait screening results, if applicable, within one to two weeks through the Red Cross Blood Donor App and the online donor portal at RedCrossBlood.org.