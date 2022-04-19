CIRCLEVILLE — May is Trauma Awareness Month and the Red Cross is asking for volunteers to help keep the blood supply on shelves for such emergencies.
The Red Cross depends on the generosity of volunteers to ensure blood products are available at a moment’s notice. The Red Cross usually sees a dip in donations over summer when school is out and people are making time for fun and family.
Come to give in May to help patients enjoy a summer with loved ones. All who come to give between April 19 and May 19 will be automatically entered for a chance to win a travel trailer camper that sleeps eight. Plus, they’ll also receive a $10 e-gift card to a merchant of their choice, all courtesy of Suburban Propane! Terms apply; see rcblood.org/camper.
Those who come to give May 20 through 31 will get an exclusive 20 oz. Red Cross aluminum water bottle and sticker set, while supplies last.
Below are the blood drives that are open to the public in May.
Pickaway County District Library – Koch Meeting Room, Tuesday May 3, Noon to 6 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary
OhioHealth Berger Hospital, Wednesday, May 4, 8:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: BergerHospital
Lighthouse Community Christian Church Wednesday May 4 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: Lighthouse
Westfall High School – Auditorium, Friday May 6, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: WestfallHS
Circleville High School – Auditorium, Friday May 6, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleHS
Trinity Lutheran Church – Noecher Hall, Wednesday May 18, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC
AMVETS Post 2256 – Circleville, Saturday May 21, noon to 5 p.m. All donors will receive a free $10 Walmart gift card from AMVETS while supplies last To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: AmvetsPost2256
St. Joseph Catholic Church – Parish Center, Friday May 27, 2 to 7 p.m.To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: StJosephCatholic