CIRCLEVILLE — March is Red Cross Month. You can be part of the humanitarian mission of the Red Cross by donating blood.
Be a hero for patients in need. Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. needs blood — from accident victims to children battling cancer to mothers giving birth.
The Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations every day for patients in need, but that need can’t be met without generous volunteer donors like you.
Below are the blood drives that are open to the public in March.
• Pickaway County District Library — Koch Meeting Room
Library drives on first Tuesday of every month
Tuesday, March 3
12 p.m. — 6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary
• OhioHealth Berger Hospital — Classrooms one and two
Wednesday, March 4
8:30 a.m. — 1:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: BergerHospital
• Teays Valley High School — gym
Thursday, March 5
8 a.m. — 2 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: TVHS
• St. Joseph Catholic Church — Parish Center
Friday, March 20
2 p.m. — 7 p.m.
To schedule an appointment call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: StJosephCatholic