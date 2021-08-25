COLUMBUS — The American Red Cross needs “transportation specialists” in Central Ohio to deliver lifesaving blood.
These volunteer drivers will either pick up blood products from the Red Cross processing facility at 995 East Broad Street and deliver the boxes to area hospitals and/or pick up blood from drive locations around Central Ohio and deliver it to Broad Street.
Transportation specialists help ensure that blood products are available when and where they are needed for hospital use, such as for trauma victims, surgery patients, those receiving cancer and sickle cell treatment, among other serious medical conditions.
The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise — and deplete the nation’s blood inventory.
“The donation of the blood is the first step in the process,” said Wendy Yarbrough, regional donor services executive. “Once the blood is collected, we need to ensure it gets to its intended destination quickly and safely. That’s why volunteer transportation specialists are so crucial to this lifesaving process.”
No special transportation license is needed for this position. Volunteers will drive Red Cross cars or standard minivans.
To be eligible, prospective volunteers must have a valid driver’s license, three years driving experience and a safe driving record. Transportation specialists must be able to lift 45 pounds.
Michael Comber, of Westerville, transportation specialist for the Red Cross, said he knows his services help save lives.
“It helps give us a lot of satisfaction knowing that what we are doing is making a difference.” His wife Kathy added, “and you meet some really nice people along the way.”
More than 90 percent of the Red Cross workforce is made up of volunteers. To learn more about becoming a Red Cross transportation specialist, go to www.redcross.org/deliver.
To learn more about other Red Cross volunteer opportunities: www.redcross.org/volunteer.