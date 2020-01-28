CIRCLEVILLE — The American Red Cross has extended its urgent call for donors of all blood types to give blood or platelets. With influenza escalating across the country and preventing some donors from giving, and winter weather threatening to cancel blood drives, the Red Cross now has a critical shortage of type O blood and urgently needs donors to restock the shelves.
O so needed
Currently, the Red Cross has less than a three-day supply of type O blood available for patient emergencies and medical treatments. Type O positive blood is the most transfused blood type and can be given to Rh-positive patients of any blood type. While just seven percent of the U.S. population has type O negative blood, it can be transfused to patients with any blood type and is what hospital staff reach for during emergencies when there isn’t time to determine a patient’s blood type.
Help replenish the blood supply
Every day, the Red Cross must collect nearly 13,000 blood donations and more than 2,600 platelet donations for patients who rely on blood to survive. In Central Ohio alone, the Red Cross needs 550 donors each day to support patients being treated at 40 area hospitals.
Donors of all blood types — especially types O positive and O negative — are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or enabling the Blood Donor Skill on any Alexa Echo device.
Upcoming blood donation opportunities:
Fairfield County
Bremen
Jan. 28 — 1 - 7 p.m., Bremen United Methodist Church, 205 Walnut St.
Lancaster
Jan. 28 — 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Ohio University Lancaster Campus, 1570 Granville Pike
Jan. 29 — 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fairfield County Job and Family Services, 239 W. Main Street
Jan. 30 — 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fairfield Medical Center, 401 N. Ewing Street
Feb. 3 — 12 - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 343 E. Walnut St.
Feb. 4 — 12 - 6 p.m., Knights of Columbus Hall, 343 E. Walnut St.
Feb. 5 — 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Lancaster High School, 1312 Granville Pike
Feb. 7 — 8 a.m. - 1 p.m., Fairfield Christian Academy, 1965 N. Columbus St.
Feb. 12 — 9 a.m. - 2:30 p.m., Ohio University Lancaster Campus, 1570 Granville Pike
Feb. 13 — 10 a.m. - 4 p.m., Fairfield Medical Center, 401 N. Ewing Street
Millersport
Feb. 5 — 1 - 7 p.m., Millersport Lions Club, 2900 Chautauqua Blvd.
Sugar Grove
Feb. 8 — 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Hide A Way Hills Club, 29042 Hide-A-Way Hills Road
Hocking County
Logan
Feb. 14 — 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Logan High School, 14470 state Route 328
Perry County
Corning
New Lexington
Feb. 14 — 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Ludowici - Local 505, 4757 Tile Plant Road
Thornville
Feb. 2 — 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., AMVETS Post 51, 9293 Township Road 79
Feb. 13 — 8 a.m. - 7 p.m., Sheridan High School, 8725 Sheridan Road
Feb. 15 — 7 a.m. - 12:30 p.m., Thornville Masonic Lodge, 44 E. Columbus Street
Pickaway County
Circleville
Jan. 29 — 11 a.m. - 4 p.m., Ohio Christian University, 1476 Lancaster Pike
Feb. 4 — 12 - 6 p.m., Pickaway County District Public Library, 1160 North Court Street
Williamsport
Feb. 6 — 1 - 6 p.m., American Legion Hall, 107 Green Street
Ross County
Bainbridge
Feb. 14 — 12 - 5 p.m., Crafts Unlimited, 4417 state Route 41
Chillicothe
Feb. 3 — 1 - 6 p.m., Scioto Valley Chapter House, 181 N. Bridge St.
Feb. 6 — 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Chillicothe High School, 421 Yoctangee Parkway
Feb. 7 — 12 - 6 p.m., Ohio University of Chillicothe - Shoemaker Center, 101 University Drive
Feb. 10 — 1 - 6 p.m., Christian Life Tabernacle, 3017 Egypt Pike
Frankfort
Feb. 8 — 9 a.m. - 2 p.m., Masonic Lodge #309, 23 W. Springfield St.
How to donate blood
All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients. A blood donor card or driver’s license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.
Blood and platelet donors can save time at their next donation by using RapidPass® to complete their pre-donation reading and health history questionnaire online, on the day of their donation, before arriving at the blood drive. To get started, follow the instructions at RedCrossBlood.org/RapidPass or use the Blood Donor App.