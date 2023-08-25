Red Cross volunteer Fred Holmes has been deployed 34 times

Fred Holmes, of Athens County, staffs the shelter manager’s desk in an American Red Cross shelter in Guam.

 Submitted photo

Fred Holmes, of Athens County, has deployed many times and worked as a shelter manager as a volunteer for the American Red Cross of South Central Ohio.


  
