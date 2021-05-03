COLUMBUS — American Red Cross volunteers will “Sound the Alarm” in Columbus as part of a national effort to educate 100,000 people about home fire safety in high-risk neighborhoods this spring.
Columbus-area residents are encouraged to call 844-207-4509 to request a virtual education appointment and referral to partner agency for installation of free smoke alarms.
“Home fires remain the most frequent disaster, yet most of us don’t realize we have just two minutes to safely escape,” said Cory Paul, executive director of the Greater Columbus Ohio Chapter.
“Our volunteers can help residents create personal home fire escape plans and provide them with the critical information they need to protect themselves from these everyday disasters.”
Central Ohio residents are also encouraged to visit SoundTheAlarm.org and pledge to prepare against home fires.
This work is made possible thanks to generous financial donations from our regional partners:
• American Electric Power Foundation
• Columbia Gas of Ohio
• Dayton Power and Light Foundation
• Duke Energy
• NetJets
Sound the Alarm is part of our larger Home Fire Campaign. Since launching the campaign in 2014, the Red Cross has helped save 864 lives across the country by helping families create escape plans and installing free smoke alarms.
This critical work is made possible with our partners, who have helped make more than 900,000 households safer in at-risk communities.