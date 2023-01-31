Rep. Carey Nominates Teays Valley Senior to Naval Academy

Teays Valley senior Daniel Reese has plans to attend the United States Naval Academy in the fall. L to R: Congressman Carey, Daniel Reese, Major General John Harris.  

 Submitted photo

Washington, DC – Congressman Mike Carey (R-OH) nominated Daniel Reese of Pickaway County to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Reese is the son of Dan and Tara Reese and attends Teays Valley High School.


