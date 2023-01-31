Rep. Carey Nominates Teays Valley Senior to Naval Academy

Washington, DC – Congressman Mike Carey (R-OH) nominated Daniel Reese of Pickaway County to the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. Reese is the son of Dan and Tara Reese and attends Teays Valley High School.
“One of the greatest honors I have as a congressman is to nominate ambitious young men and women across Ohio’s 15th Congressional District to the United States Service Academies,” Rep. Carey said. “It is encouraging to see a younger generation with a drive to serve their country and, having spent time with these students and having learned of their accomplishments, I feel rest assured that the future of our military is in great hands.”
Teays Valley High School Principal Bob Griffith added, "I am proud of Daniel's nomination to the United States Naval Academy. He will represent Teays Valley well in all he does.”
Reese has a 3.9 grade point average, plays baseball and he is a member of the school’s Mock Trial team. He aspired to be a Naval Intelligence officer, maybe pursue a law degree.
Reese attributes his future success to the education he received as a Viking.
“The college credit plus program at Teays Valley has helped me get into the mindset that someone needs in order to efficiently and effectively complete college work,” he said.
