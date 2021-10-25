CIRCLEVILLE — The Baked Goods and Bake a Pumpkin Pie Department is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Pumpkin Show.
Dawn Meyers and Linda Ballou serve as trustees of the department. Committee members are Mona Hollar, Halie Kingery and Renae Loughman.
Special Prizes
Grand Champion Cake — Jodi Welsh (Blueberry)
Champion Cake — Camron Priest (Pumpkin Butter Cake)
Grand Champion Pumpkin Pie (Adult Division) — Barb Crist
Champion Pumpkin Pie — Peggy Sorrell
Third Prize Pie — Martha Moore
Fourth Prize Pie — Ally Roberts
Junior Grand Champion Pumpkin Pie (Student Division) — Josiah Hegarty
Junior Champion Pumpkin Pie — Slater Search
Third Prize Pie — Abigail Hegarty
Fourth Prize Pie — * No winner
Special 1-A Mini Pies
Class 1. Fruit Filled Mini Pie (double crust)
1. Jodi Welsh
2. Peg Thompson
3. Lorerie Raymond
Class 2. Filled Mini Pie (single crust)
1. Jodi Welsh
2. Peg Thompson
3. Lorerie Raymond
Class 3. Pumpkin Mini Pie
1. Joy Atwood
2. Lorerie Raymond
3. Reagan Clay
Class 4. Any Kind Mini Pie (age 18 and under)
A. Age 10 and Under
1. Davion Moran
2. Sydney Moran
3. Deanna Moran
B. Ages 11-18 Years
* No results
Best Mini Pie
Jodi Welsh
Special 1-B Decorated Cakes
Class 1. Prettiest Decorated Cake
1. Lori Roberts
Class 2. Decorated Cupcakes
1. Lori Roberts
2. Brynn Sorrell
Class 3. Decorate for Fun
A. Age 18 and Under
1. Gwen Jacobs
2. Bella Drake
3. Carolina Branch
B. Age 19 and Over
1. Abigail Hegarty
2. Jami Moody
3. Loretta Gibson
Class 4. Most Original
1. Lori Roberts
Class 5. Any Kind Decorated Cake (Age 18 and Under)
A. Age 10 and Under
1. Courtney Boysel
B. Ages 11-18 Years
1. Jack Sorrell
Section I — Cakes
Class 1. Chocolate Layer Cake
1. Linda Park
2. Camron Priest
3. Ally Roberts
Class 2. Nut Layer Cake
1. Camron Priest
2. Linda Park
3. Stephanie Jones
Class 3. Yellow Layer Cake
1. Camron Priest
Class 4. Pumpkin Layer Cake
1. Camron Priest
2. Venita Daft
3. Jenny Hegarty
Class 5. German Chocolate Layer Cake
1. Linda Park
2. Camron Priest
Class 6. Angel Food Cake
1. Venita Daft
2. Camron Priest
3. Loretta Gibson
Class 7. Bundt Food Cake
1. Loretta Gibson
2. Linda Park
3. Camron Priest
Class 8. Any Other Kind of 2 Layer Cake
1. Jodi Welsh
2. Camron Priest
3. Linda Park
Class 9. Carrot Layer Cake
1. Jodi Welsh
2. Camron Priest
3. Linda Park
Class 10. Any Other Kind 1 Layer Cake
1. Camron Priest
2. Gloria Watters
3. Ruth Holt
Class 11. Best Plate Cupcakes
1. Camron Priest
2. Linda Park
3. Ally Roberts
Section II — Cookies
Class 1. Best Plate Toll House Cookies
1. Julia McDonald
Class 2. Best Plate Oatmeal Cookies
1. Ally Roberts
2. Julie Gill
3. Janice Frazier
Class 3. Best Plate Sugar Cookies
1. Ally Roberts
2. Sheri Moore
3. Karla Tack
Class 4. Best Plate Snickerdoodles Cookies
1. Pat Meyer
2. Janice Frazier
Class 5. Best Plate Peanut Butter Cookies
1. Ally Roberts
2. Gloria Watters
Class 6. Best Plate Brownies
1. Lilly Farrell
2. Ruth Holt
3. Martha Moore
Class 7. Best Plate Any Other Kind
1. Rhonda Lands
2. Linda Park
3. Karla Tack
Class 8. Best Plate Decorated Cookies
1. Sheri Moore
2. Barbara Geron
Class 9. Best Plate Bar Cookies
1. Peg Thompson
2. Linda Park
3. Ruth Holt
Class 10. Best Plate No Bake Cookies
1. Karla Tack
2. Janice Frazier
Section III — Breads and Rolls
Class 1. Best Loaf Quick Bread (any kind)
1. Julia McDonald
2. Peggy Sorrell
Class 2. Best Loaf Bread (any kind yeast)
1. Dawn Clemons-Cline
Class 3. Best Plate Clover Leaf or Pan Roll
1. Rhonda Lands
2. Karla Tack
Class 4. Best Plate Any Other Kind of Roll
* No results
Class 5. Best Zucchini Bread
1. Leann Lane
Class 6. Best Banana Bread
1. Linda Park
2. Peg Thompson
3. Loretta Gibson
Class 7. Best Cinnamon Rolls
* No results
Class 8. Best Plate Muffins
1. Linda Park
2. Rhonda Lands
Section IV — Candy
Class 1. Best Plate Fudge
1. Andrea Weller
2. Julia McDonald
Class 2. Best Plate Any Other Kind
1. Barbara Wing
2. Leann Lane
3. Julia McDonald
Class 3. Best Plate Peanut Butter Fudge
1. Peggy Sorrell
2. Loretta Gibson
3. Julia McDonald
Class 4. Nut Brittle
1. Peg Thompson
2. Julie Gill
Section V — Pumpkin Items
Class 1. Best Pumpkin Roll
1. Andrea Weller
2. Jodi Welsh
3. Peg Thompson
Class 2. Best Plate Pumpkin Cookies
1. Martha Moore
2. Ally Roberts
3. Linda Park
Class 3. Best Loaf Pumpkin Bread
1. Ruth Holt
2. Jodi Welsh
3. Linda Park
Class 4. Best Plate Pumpkin Fudge
1. Leann Lane
2. Andrea Weller
3. Peg Thompson
Class 5. Best Plate Pumpkin Whoopee Pies
1. Amber Mogan
2. Andrea Weller
3. Ruth Holt
Class 6. Best Plate Other Kind Pumpkin Item
1. Jodi Welsh
2. Linda Park
3. Loretta Gibson
Best Pumpkin Entry
Camron Priest