CIRCLEVILLE — The Baked Goods and Bake a Pumpkin Pie Department is pleased to announce the winners of the 2021 Pumpkin Show.

Dawn Meyers and Linda Ballou serve as trustees of the department. Committee members are Mona Hollar, Halie Kingery and Renae Loughman.

Special Prizes

Grand Champion Cake — Jodi Welsh (Blueberry) 

Champion Cake — Camron Priest (Pumpkin Butter Cake)

Grand Champion Pumpkin Pie (Adult Division) — Barb Crist

Champion Pumpkin Pie — Peggy Sorrell

Third Prize Pie — Martha Moore

Fourth Prize Pie — Ally Roberts

Junior Grand Champion Pumpkin Pie (Student Division) — Josiah Hegarty

Junior Champion Pumpkin Pie — Slater Search

Third Prize Pie — Abigail Hegarty

Fourth Prize Pie — * No winner 

Special 1-A Mini Pies

Class 1. Fruit Filled Mini Pie (double crust)

1. Jodi Welsh

2. Peg Thompson

3. Lorerie Raymond

Class 2. Filled Mini Pie (single crust)

1. Jodi Welsh

2. Peg Thompson

3. Lorerie Raymond

Class 3. Pumpkin Mini Pie

1. Joy Atwood

2. Lorerie Raymond

3. Reagan Clay

Class 4. Any Kind Mini Pie (age 18 and under)

A. Age 10 and Under

1. Davion Moran

2. Sydney Moran

3. Deanna Moran

B. Ages 11-18 Years

* No results

Best Mini Pie

Jodi Welsh

Special 1-B Decorated Cakes

Class 1. Prettiest Decorated Cake

1. Lori Roberts

Class 2. Decorated Cupcakes

1. Lori Roberts

2. Brynn Sorrell 

Class 3. Decorate for Fun

A. Age 18 and Under

1. Gwen Jacobs

2. Bella Drake

3. Carolina Branch

B. Age 19 and Over

1. Abigail Hegarty

2. Jami Moody

3. Loretta Gibson

Class 4. Most Original

1. Lori Roberts

Class 5. Any Kind Decorated Cake (Age 18 and Under)

A. Age 10 and Under

1. Courtney Boysel

B. Ages 11-18 Years

1. Jack Sorrell

Section I — Cakes

Class 1. Chocolate Layer Cake

1. Linda Park

2. Camron Priest

3. Ally Roberts

Class 2. Nut Layer Cake

1. Camron Priest

2. Linda Park

3. Stephanie Jones

Class 3. Yellow Layer Cake

1. Camron Priest 

Class 4. Pumpkin Layer Cake

1. Camron Priest

2. Venita Daft

3. Jenny Hegarty

Class 5. German Chocolate Layer Cake

1. Linda Park

2. Camron Priest

Class 6. Angel Food Cake

1. Venita Daft

2. Camron Priest

3. Loretta Gibson

Class 7. Bundt Food Cake

1. Loretta Gibson

2. Linda Park

3. Camron Priest

Class 8. Any Other Kind of 2 Layer Cake

1. Jodi Welsh

2. Camron Priest

3. Linda Park

Class 9. Carrot Layer Cake

1. Jodi Welsh

2. Camron Priest

3. Linda Park

Class 10. Any Other Kind 1 Layer Cake

1. Camron Priest

2. Gloria Watters

3. Ruth Holt

Class 11. Best Plate Cupcakes

1. Camron Priest

2. Linda Park

3. Ally Roberts

Section II — Cookies

Class 1. Best Plate Toll House Cookies

1. Julia McDonald 

Class 2. Best Plate Oatmeal Cookies

1. Ally Roberts

2. Julie Gill

3. Janice Frazier

Class 3. Best Plate Sugar Cookies

1. Ally Roberts

2. Sheri Moore

3. Karla Tack

Class 4. Best Plate Snickerdoodles Cookies

1. Pat Meyer

2. Janice Frazier 

Class 5. Best Plate Peanut Butter Cookies

1. Ally Roberts

2. Gloria Watters

Class 6. Best Plate Brownies

1. Lilly Farrell

2. Ruth Holt

3. Martha Moore

Class 7. Best Plate Any Other Kind

1. Rhonda Lands

2. Linda Park

3. Karla Tack

Class 8. Best Plate Decorated Cookies

1. Sheri Moore

2. Barbara Geron 

Class 9. Best Plate Bar Cookies

1. Peg Thompson

2. Linda Park

3. Ruth Holt

Class 10. Best Plate No Bake Cookies

1. Karla Tack

2. Janice Frazier

Section III — Breads and Rolls

Class 1. Best Loaf Quick Bread (any kind)

1. Julia McDonald

2. Peggy Sorrell 

Class 2. Best Loaf Bread (any kind yeast)

1. Dawn Clemons-Cline 

Class 3. Best Plate Clover Leaf or Pan Roll

1. Rhonda Lands

2. Karla Tack

Class 4. Best Plate Any Other Kind of Roll

* No results

Class 5. Best Zucchini Bread

1. Leann Lane 

Class 6. Best Banana Bread

1. Linda Park

2. Peg Thompson

3. Loretta Gibson

Class 7. Best Cinnamon Rolls

* No results

Class 8. Best Plate Muffins

1. Linda Park

2. Rhonda Lands 

Section IV — Candy

Class 1. Best Plate Fudge

1. Andrea Weller

2. Julia McDonald 

Class 2. Best Plate Any Other Kind

1. Barbara Wing

2. Leann Lane

3. Julia McDonald

Class 3. Best Plate Peanut Butter Fudge

1. Peggy Sorrell

2. Loretta Gibson

3. Julia McDonald

Class 4. Nut Brittle 

1. Peg Thompson

2. Julie Gill 

Section V — Pumpkin Items

Class 1. Best Pumpkin Roll

1. Andrea Weller

2. Jodi Welsh

3. Peg Thompson

Class 2. Best Plate Pumpkin Cookies

1. Martha Moore

2. Ally Roberts

3. Linda Park

Class 3. Best Loaf Pumpkin Bread

1. Ruth Holt

2. Jodi Welsh

3. Linda Park

Class 4. Best Plate Pumpkin Fudge

1. Leann Lane

2. Andrea Weller

3. Peg Thompson

Class 5. Best Plate Pumpkin Whoopee Pies

1. Amber Mogan

2. Andrea Weller

3. Ruth Holt

Class 6. Best Plate Other Kind Pumpkin Item

1. Jodi Welsh

2. Linda Park

3. Loretta Gibson

Best Pumpkin Entry

Camron Priest

