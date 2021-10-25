Committee: Dorcas Morrow, trustee; Beth Smalley, trustee; Linda Goeller; Connie Damron; Gerri Houts; Donna Ingle; Kelli Arasz; Stephanie Gibson.
Best Irish Cobbler
1. Tom Shea
Best Kennebec
1. Diane Gabriel
Three Best Kind Any Other Potatoes
1. Harley Wing
2. William Hill
3. Tom Shea
Best Red Sweet Potatoes
1. Gene Koch
Best Yellow Sweet Potatoes
1. Diane Gabriel
Best Yams
* No results
Best Any Other Kind Sweet Potatoes
* No results
Best Place Limas — Hulled
* No results
Best Place Sting Beans (10 pods)
1. David Kerns
2. Laura Bethel
Best Jar Dry Horticultural Beans
1. Harley Wing
Best Jar Dry Navy Beans
1. Harley Wing
Best Jar Dry Lima Beans
1. Diane Gabriel
Best Jar Dry Red Kidney Beans
1. Harley Wing
Best Jar Dry Any Other Kind Beans
1. Harley Wing
Best Table Beets
* No results
Best Head Cabbage
1. Marty Mace
Best Carrots
1. Tony Martin
2. Clarissa Cooper
Best Sweet Corn Ear, Fresh
* No results
Best Ears Field Corn
1. Gene Koch
2. Harley Wing
3. Carley Lane
Best Ears Ornamental Corn
1. Tony Martin
2. Diane Gabriel
3. Gene Koch
Best Ears Strawberry Popcorn
1. Diane Gabriel
Best Ears Yellow Popcorn
1. Gene Koch
2. Harley Wing
Best Ears Any Other Kind Popcorn
1. Diane Gabriel
Best Cucumbers
1. Randy Eitel
Best Yellow Onions
1. Gene Koch
2. Harley Wing
Best White Onions
* No results
Best Red Onions
* No results
Best Green Onions
1. Gary Sims
2. Mona Holler
Best Onion Sets
1. Gary Sims
2. Brad Sims
Best Green Peppers
1. Mona Holler
2. Randy Eitel
3. Dick McClish
Best Red Peppers
* No results
Best Hungarian Wax Peppers
1. Marcia Helwagen
2. Janice Kerns Bothel
Best Red Pimentos
* No results
Best Hot Peppers
1. Harley Wing
2. Steve Donley
3. Theresa Kerns
Best Any Other Kind Peppers
1. Marty Mace
Best White Radishes
* No results
Best Red Radishes
* No results
Best Red Tomatoes
1. Marcia Helwagen
2. Randy Eitel
3. Anna Click
Best Small (Salad) Tomatoes
1. Linda Carter
2. Jennifer Johnston
3. Holly Hulse
Best Yellow Tomatoes
* No results
Best Any Other Kind Tomatoes
1. Marty Mace
2. Anna Click
3. Randy Eitel
Best Any Kind Turnips
* No results
Best Acorn Squash
1. Gene Koch
2. Marty Mace
3. Billy Koch
Best Butternut Squash
1. Harley Wing
2. Billy Koch
Best Zucchini Squash
* No results
Best Any Other Kind Squash
1. Carley Lane
2. Jennifer Sorrell
3. Harley Wing
Best Brussels Sprouts
1. David Kerns
2. Janice Kerns Bothel
3. Laura Bethel
Best Cauliflower
* No results
Best Celery
* No results
Best Swiss Chard
1. Ashlee Iles
2. Michael Iles
Best Egg Plant
1. Marty Mace
2. Dick McClish
3. David Kerns
Best Okra
* No results
Best Parsnips
* No results
Best Stalk Peanuts
* No results
Best Hickory Nuts
1. Debbie Thompson
2 Marty Mace
3. Paul Esomar
Best Black Walnuts
1. Gene Koch
2. Harley Wing
3. Marty Mace
Best Chestnuts
1. Debbie Thompson
Most Unusual Freak
1. Jami Miller
Any Vegetable Not Listed
1. Mary Hoffman
2. Clarissa Cooper
3. Marty Mace
Best Watermelon
* No results
Largest Beet
1. Gene Koch
2 Harley Wing
Largest Cabbage
1. Harley Wing
Largest Turnip
* No results
Largest Cucumber
1. Randy Eitel
Largest Sunflower Head
1. Abigail Eitel
2. Andrew Corcoran
3. Shauna Eitel
Largest Carrot
1. Clarissa Cooper
Largest Onion
1. Gene Koch
Largest Potato
1. Diane Gabriel
Largest Sweet Potato
1. Gavin Hoover
2. Brooklyn Hoover
3. Jami Miller
Largest Potato
* No results
Largest Zucchini
1. Owen Braun
2. Sam Braun
3. Tom Shea
Largest Radish
* No results
Largest Watermelon
1. Jessica Kasler
Largest Squash
1. Gene Koch
2. Harley Wing
Best Apples — Any Kind
1. Harley Wing
2. Caleb Lane
3. Carley Lane
Largest Apples — Any Kind
* No results
Best Pears
1. Diane Gabriel
2. Cicely Esterline
Largest Pears
1. Cicely Esterline
2. Diane Gabriel
Best Plate Any Kind Fruit
1. William Hill
2. Harriet McClish
3. Debbie Thompson
Best Display of Fruits and Vegetables
1. Anna Click
2. Kayla Winner
3. Loretta Gibson
Pumpkin Face: Ages 3-5
1. Beau Largent
2. Blayke Fobes
3. Tristyn Archer
3. Gage McCain
Pumpkin Face: Ages 6-7
1. Brynn Sorrell
1. Ava Moyer
2. Sadie McAfee
3. Abby Carver
Best of Show: Ages 3-7
Beau Largent
Pumpkin Face: Ages 8-9
1. Brian Rittinger
2. Halle Kinne
3. Kollin Fobes
3. Ashton Epps
Pumpkin Face: Ages 10-12
1. Sophia Kinne
2. Laina Welch
3. Kylie McCain
Best of Show: Ages 8-12
Brian Rittinger
Pumpkin Face: Ages 13-15
1. Nathaniel
2. Larissa Fobes
2. Israel
3. Chance Tatman
Pumpkin Face: Ages 16 and Over
1. Shirley Timmons
2. Rob Febes
2. Andrea McDonie
3. Jacob Hawkes
Best of Show: Ages 13 and Over
Shirley Timmons