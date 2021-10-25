Committee: Dorcas Morrow, trustee; Beth Smalley, trustee; Linda Goeller; Connie Damron; Gerri Houts; Donna Ingle; Kelli Arasz; Stephanie Gibson.

Best Irish Cobbler

1. Tom Shea

Best Kennebec

1. Diane Gabriel

Three Best Kind Any Other Potatoes

1. Harley Wing

2. William Hill

3. Tom Shea

Best Red Sweet Potatoes

1. Gene Koch

Best Yellow Sweet Potatoes

1. Diane Gabriel

Best Yams

* No results

Best Any Other Kind Sweet Potatoes

* No results

Best Place Limas — Hulled

* No results

Best Place Sting Beans (10 pods)

1. David Kerns

2. Laura Bethel

Best Jar Dry Horticultural Beans

1. Harley Wing

Best Jar Dry Navy Beans

1. Harley Wing

Best Jar Dry Lima Beans

1. Diane Gabriel

Best Jar Dry Red Kidney Beans

1. Harley Wing

Best Jar Dry Any Other Kind Beans

1. Harley Wing

Best Table Beets

* No results

Best Head Cabbage

1. Marty Mace

Best Carrots

1. Tony Martin

2. Clarissa Cooper

Best Sweet Corn Ear, Fresh

* No results

Best Ears Field Corn

1. Gene Koch

2. Harley Wing

3. Carley Lane

Best Ears Ornamental Corn

1. Tony Martin

2. Diane Gabriel

3. Gene Koch

Best Ears Strawberry Popcorn

1. Diane Gabriel

Best Ears Yellow Popcorn

1. Gene Koch

2. Harley Wing

Best Ears Any Other Kind Popcorn

1. Diane Gabriel

Best Cucumbers

1. Randy Eitel

Best Yellow Onions

1. Gene Koch

2. Harley Wing

Best White Onions

* No results

Best Red Onions

* No results

Best Green Onions

1. Gary Sims

2. Mona Holler

Best Onion Sets

1. Gary Sims

2. Brad Sims

Best Green Peppers

1. Mona Holler

2. Randy Eitel

3. Dick McClish

Best Red Peppers

* No results

Best Hungarian Wax Peppers

1. Marcia Helwagen

2. Janice Kerns Bothel

Best Red Pimentos

* No results

Best Hot Peppers

1. Harley Wing

2. Steve Donley

3. Theresa Kerns

Best Any Other Kind Peppers

1. Marty Mace

Best White Radishes

* No results

Best Red Radishes

* No results

Best Red Tomatoes

1. Marcia Helwagen

2. Randy Eitel

3. Anna Click

Best Small (Salad) Tomatoes

1. Linda Carter

2. Jennifer Johnston

3. Holly Hulse

Best Yellow Tomatoes

* No results

Best Any Other Kind Tomatoes

1. Marty Mace

2. Anna Click

3. Randy Eitel

Best Any Kind Turnips

* No results

Best Acorn Squash

1. Gene Koch

2. Marty Mace

3. Billy Koch

Best Butternut Squash

1. Harley Wing

2. Billy Koch

Best Zucchini Squash

* No results

Best Any Other Kind Squash

1. Carley Lane

2. Jennifer Sorrell

3. Harley Wing

Best Brussels Sprouts

1. David Kerns

2. Janice Kerns Bothel

3. Laura Bethel

Best Cauliflower

* No results

Best Celery

* No results

Best Swiss Chard

1. Ashlee Iles

2. Michael Iles

Best Egg Plant

1. Marty Mace

2. Dick McClish

3. David Kerns

Best Okra

* No results

Best Parsnips

* No results

Best Stalk Peanuts

* No results

Best Hickory Nuts

1. Debbie Thompson

2 Marty Mace

3. Paul Esomar

Best Black Walnuts

1. Gene Koch

2. Harley Wing

3. Marty Mace

Best Chestnuts

1. Debbie Thompson

Most Unusual Freak

1. Jami Miller

Any Vegetable Not Listed

1. Mary Hoffman

2. Clarissa Cooper

3. Marty Mace

Best Watermelon

* No results

Largest Beet

1. Gene Koch

2 Harley Wing

Largest Cabbage

1. Harley Wing

Largest Turnip

* No results

Largest Cucumber

1. Randy Eitel

Largest Sunflower Head

1. Abigail Eitel

2. Andrew Corcoran

3. Shauna Eitel

Largest Carrot

1. Clarissa Cooper

Largest Onion

1. Gene Koch

Largest Potato

1. Diane Gabriel

Largest Sweet Potato

1. Gavin Hoover

2. Brooklyn Hoover

3. Jami Miller

Largest Potato

* No results

Largest Zucchini

1. Owen Braun

2. Sam Braun

3. Tom Shea

Largest Radish

* No results

Largest Watermelon

1. Jessica Kasler

Largest Squash

1. Gene Koch

2. Harley Wing

Best Apples — Any Kind

1. Harley Wing

2. Caleb Lane

3. Carley Lane

Largest Apples — Any Kind

* No results

Best Pears

1. Diane Gabriel

2. Cicely Esterline

Largest Pears

1. Cicely Esterline

2. Diane Gabriel

Best Plate Any Kind Fruit

1. William Hill

2. Harriet McClish

3. Debbie Thompson

Best Display of Fruits and Vegetables

1. Anna Click

2. Kayla Winner

3. Loretta Gibson

Pumpkin Face: Ages 3-5

1. Beau Largent

2. Blayke Fobes

3. Tristyn Archer

3. Gage McCain

Pumpkin Face: Ages 6-7

1. Brynn Sorrell

1. Ava Moyer

2. Sadie McAfee

3. Abby Carver

Best of Show: Ages 3-7

Beau Largent

Pumpkin Face: Ages 8-9

1. Brian Rittinger

2. Halle Kinne

3. Kollin Fobes

3. Ashton Epps

Pumpkin Face: Ages 10-12

1. Sophia Kinne

2. Laina Welch

3. Kylie McCain

Best of Show: Ages 8-12

Brian Rittinger

Pumpkin Face: Ages 13-15

1. Nathaniel

2. Larissa Fobes

2. Israel

3. Chance Tatman

Pumpkin Face: Ages 16 and Over

1. Shirley Timmons

2. Rob Febes

2. Andrea McDonie

3. Jacob Hawkes

Best of Show: Ages 13 and Over

Shirley Timmons

