CIRCLEVILLE — Rev. Lynn Summers has married 282 couples and buried 362 people in his 59 1/2 years in ministry. He has brought countless people to the Lord, and watched young people grow up and bring their children and grandchildren to church.
“That makes me feel good when I see that,” said Summers, who began his ministry in 1963 after feeling that God was calling him to be a preacher. His grandfather was a pastor and he felt from a young age that he was going to be a pastor some day.
The calling came at the Laurelville Church of God when that church was looking for a pastor. Summers and his wife, Judy, attended that church and he was asked to preach one Sunday morning.
“My first sermon was the topic of ‘Why?’ from an article I read about a college student taking a psychology test with one question on it: Why?” explained Summers.
“Everyone but one student was trying to find an answer and find something to write about. That one student slept through the whole hour and had only written two words on his test paper. His answer was ‘Why not?’ He was the only person who passed the test! So my first sermon was about why not go ahead and become a Christian.
“There were five people on the board searching for their next pastor and during a meeting, another pastor pointed to me and said, ‘There’s your pastor, right there,’” Summers said.
“I had to go through some testing and was ordained while I pastored there. I was recommended to Anderson, Indiana and everything worked out and I was ordained two years after I started preaching there.” Summers pastored that church for 22 1/2 years.
A brief stint at a church in Pennsylvania came after Summers felt it was time for a change. The Church of God, he and wife Judy ministered to grow from 250 people to over 500 in that year.
After returning to Ohio, Summers and Judy visited a Church of God congregation that was forming in Tarlton and they asked Summers to consider being their pastor.
“And well, I’ve been here 37 years. But it’s a difficult time in our culture today to build a congregation. I think it came with our age. You’ll find that the age of the pastor will draw that age group in, so the older the pastor gets the older the majority of the people will be.”
Judy has served along with Summers and has been the secretary at the church for 30 years.
“It’s been enjoyable, a lot of challenges, but we have met a lot of nice people and seen a lot of prayer answered.”
When asked what he will do with his free time, Summers said with a chuckle, “whatever Judy says.” He will make himself available to fill in pulpits for vacations and will still perform marriages and funerals.
Summers has only pastored three churches in his 59 1/2 years, and held revivals near and far, and he counts it all as a great honor.
Summers feels his legacy is the souls he has led to Christ.
“I think the impact I have had is showing them that we love them, care for them, and have compassion for them. It’s been a joy. This particular congregation has been a lot of fun.
“I hope I have done something for them to trust in the Lord and give them something to hold on to.”