CIRCLEVILLE — The Pickaway County Engineer is reporting a road closure for a guardrail repair on Hayesville Road, between Tarlton-Adelphi Road and state Route 56.
Closure is to be between 14789 and 14824 Hayesville Road.
This project is scheduled to be closed from Monday, March 14 through Friday, March 18; weather permitting.
The Pickaway County Engineer is also reporting a road closure for a bridge repair on Tenny Road, between U.S. 62 and Woods Opossum Run Road.
Closure is to be between 13120 and 13223 Tenny Road.
This project is scheduled to be closed from Monday, March 14 through Friday, April 8; weather permitting.