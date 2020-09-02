CHILLICOTHE — The Ross County Heritage Center, at 45 West 5th St., Chillicothe, will reopen by appointment on Fridays and Saturdays, 1-5 p.m., beginning Sept. 4.
Museum tours may be scheduled by calling 740-772-1936, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays and Saturdays. (Walk-ups will be admitted if another tour is not already in progress or scheduled for the same time.)
In the interest of social distancing, group tours will be limited to a maximum of four people, all of whom must either be members of a same family or household, or arrive in the same vehicle. Individuals who make appointments will be given individual tours and not placed in a group of other unrelated individuals. Hand sanitizing, social distancing, and face masks are required. (Disposable masks will be provided at no charge to those without their own.)
The Ross County Historical Society’s McKell Library will reopen by appointment, 1-5 p.m., Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, beginning Sept. 4. Appointments may be made by calling 740-773-1896 during operating hours for an appointment. (Walk-ups will be admitted if the time slot is not already reserved.)
Again, hand sanitizing, social distancing and face masks are required.