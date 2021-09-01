CIRCLEVILLE — Two prizes were awarded at the 2021 Roundtown Classic Virtual Run/Walk. The Warren Harmon Memorial Award recognizes the fastest male and female aged 16 and under.
The 2021 Roundtown Classic, held virtually in July, was not the usual race sponsored by the Circleville High School Alumni Association. In ordinary years, the fanfare and celebration of runners and walkers would permeate the Mary Virginia Crites Hannan Park on the third Saturday of July.
For 2021, the only prizes awarded were provided in memory of Warren Harmon, a long-time supporter of the alumni race. His estate continues to provide a cash award to the fastest young runners. This year, Brandon and Ellie Patrick were the fastest. As they are both cross country runners for Circleville High School, they were presented the awards by Coach Richard Walters. Walters is also a member of the race committee.
Carrie Ditty, chair of the race, said, “We are proud to recognize in-kind assistance and donations from AMVETS Ohio Charities, Anderson Insurance Group, Bennington Law Office, BHM CPA Group, The Circleville Herald, James and Ramona Edmon, Four J Properties, Health Care Logistics, Marilyn Huffer, Kingston National Bank, Leist Mercantile Inc., Dr. Eric Liggett and Associates, Andrew Palmer Dentistry, Pickaway County Banking Center, The Savings Bank, Schieber Family Pharmacy, Sharff’s and VFW Ohio Charities.”
Ditty has said to be planning some changes for the 2022 race. Details will be released later.