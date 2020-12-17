Tom “Mac” McElhone President and Representative of the Roundtown Cruisers presented the Pickaway County Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry and Pickaway County Community Action with $500 donations each from their recent fundraisers. PICCA’s funding will be used in the Toys for Tots program.
RoundTown Cruisers is a Central Ohio area car club, based in Circleville. According to their website they “provide meetings and events which promote the enjoyment of the sport of street rods, custom rods, custom cars, trucks, antique automobiles.”
They host We have a free cruise-in on the First Friday of the month from May through October.