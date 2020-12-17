Toys for Tots Donation

Fallon Kingery and Becky Hammond of Pickaway County Community Action receive a check for $500 for the Toys for Tots program from Tom “Mac” McElhone President and Represenative of the Roundtown Cruisers.

 Steven Collins/The Circleville Herald

Tom “Mac” McElhone President and Representative of the Roundtown Cruisers presented the Pickaway County Emergency Clearinghouse Food Pantry and Pickaway County Community Action with $500 donations each from their recent fundraisers. PICCA’s funding will be used in the Toys for Tots program.

RoundTown Cruisers is a Central Ohio area car club, based in Circleville. According to their website they “provide meetings and events which promote the enjoyment of the sport of street rods, custom rods, custom cars, trucks, antique automobiles.”

They host We have a free cruise-in on the First Friday of the month from May through October.

