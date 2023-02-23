Farm Journal Magazine Annual Top Producer awards at the Grand Hyatt in Nashville.

Marcia Ruff of Circleville was honored with the 2023 Executive Women in Agriculture Trailblazer Award. Ruff is pictured with her husband, Mark, at the 2023 Top Producer Summit in Nashville, Tenn.

 JAYSON RIVAS/JHR Photography

LENEXA, Kan. – Marcia Ruff of Circleville was recognized as the 2023 Executive Women in Agriculture Trailblazer Award winner at Farm Journal’s Top Producer Summit in Nashville.


