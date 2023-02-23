LENEXA, Kan. – Marcia Ruff of Circleville was recognized as the 2023 Executive Women in Agriculture Trailblazer Award winner at Farm Journal’s Top Producer Summit in Nashville.
Sponsored by Farm Journal’s Trust In Food, the Executive Women in Agriculture Trailblazer Award honors female producers who are a shining example for their peers. The winner is an advocate for agriculture and represents an innovative farming operation. Entrants were judged on agricultural advocacy, farm business innovation and industry or community leadership. Applications are received from producers across the country and judged by a panel of industry experts.
Ruff considers herself blessed to live and work in agriculture. From an early age, she knew she would farm. Today, she runs Ruff Farms with her husband Mark and three children. The operation includes nearly 4,000 corn, soybean and wheat acres; beef cattle; and various ag businesses.
Beyond playing an integral role in every aspect of the operation, Ruff has another passion: Teaching. She’s been a 4-H adviser for 25 years and a teacher for 27 years – both roles that allow her to educate and advocate for agriculture and food production.
In conjunction with Producer Summit, Trust In Food, a Farm Journal initiative, hosted its annual Trust In Food Symposium. Combined, the two events attracted more than 700 attendees from the United States, Canada and Brazil, with more than 40 educational sessions.
Top Producer Summit is supported by platinum sponsors Ag Resource Management, BASF, Case IH, LandTrust and Rabo Agrifinance. Bronze sponsors for the event include AGCO/FENDT, Channel, Corteva Agriscience, Farmers Mutual Hail, IOM Grain, National Corn Growers Association, Nutrien and Pivot Bio.
The 2024 Top Producer Summit is set for February 5-7 at the Loews Hotel in Kansas City, Mo. For more information go to www.tpsummit.com.
Farm Journal is the nation’s leading business information and media company serving the agricultural market.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.