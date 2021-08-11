CIRCLEVILLE — Last weekend, Partners for Paws held a rummage sale at the Circleville AMVETS.
The members of Partners for Paws explained that all of the proceeds and the $500 donation they received from the Circleville AMVETS will be used to help local dog shelters.
There are still more opportunities to get involved with Partners for Paws if you missed their rummage sale. On Oct. 16, they will be hosting their Paws for a Cause — Fall Wine Tasting at the Circleville AMVETS.
Make sure to mark it in your calendar to assure you don’t miss out on a fun night of wine, good food and a silent auction.