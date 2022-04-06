Goldie Lindsey's birthday

Pickaway County S.A.L.T. Council celebrated Goldie Lindsey’s birthday earler this month. Pictured (back row): Missi Rhodes, WesBaco and S.A.L.T. Council Secretary; Chief Deputy James Brown, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office; Officer David McIntyre, Circleville Police; Officer Kory Yoder, Circleville Police; Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey; Gail Howard, S.A.L.T. Council President; Corporal Craig Montgomery, Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office. Middle row: Jeane Crider, Marilyn Fausnaugh and Mary Steele, all S.A.L.T. Council members. Front row, seated: Lucie Schwmm, next oldest (94 years) S.A.L.T. Council member; Martha Lester, Lindsey’s sister; and Goldie Lindsey, oldest S.A.L.T. Council member 99 years old).

CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County S.A.L.T. Council celebrated their oldest member’s birthday on April 1.

Goldie Lindsey turned 99 years on April 1, and she was joined by her sister, Martha Lester, who turned 89 on the same day.

S.A.L.T. is the acronym for Seniors And Law enforcement Together — “Uniting seniors, law enforcement and community to reduce the victimization of older adults and its effects.”

Pickaway County S.A.L.T. Council signed a Triad Agreement — AARP, National Sheriff’s Association and Police Chiefs’ Agreement May 21, 2014 at the Pickaway County Senior Center in Circleville.

Since the signing, their membership has grown to 63 members and 30+ are actively involved. Lindsey has been a faithful member of S.A.L.T. Council since its inception. She has attended every meeting until recently due to her health. Lindsey also is a lifelong Circleville resident.

S.A.L.T. congratulated Lindsey with a surprise visit of S.A.L.T. members and law enforcement. They sang ‘Happy Birthday” and presented Lindsey with flowers, balloons, birthday cards, and gift cards.

