CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County S.A.L.T. Council is coming back after the COVID-19 shutdown.
The organization, comprised of mostly seniors, had canceled most of their meetings and events, which included their yearly pancake breakfast and Safe Bank Project in 2020, due to the pandemic.
S.A.L.T. works with law-enforcement to decrease victimization of older adults. Pickaway S.A.L.T. Council has been active for six years in Pickaway County and Circleville.
S.A.L.T. provides AARP Safe Driving Classes twice each year, which are held at the Pickaway County Senior Center. Deputy Dale Gillette is the instructor. S.A.L.T.'s goal is to educate our seniors about fraud, scams, identity theft and abuse. S.A.L.T. is a member National Association of TRIADS/NATI.
The S.A.L.T. Pancake Breakfast was held at the VFW on Tarlton Road in Circleville. The breakfast began with a welcome by S.A.L.T. Council President Gail Howard and Deputy Dale Gillette, coordinator, and a prayer by Chaplain Mike Higgins, of Pickaway County Sheriff's Office.
S.A.L.T. guests were comprised of VIPs in Pickaway County. VIP guests included, Judges Shelly R. Harsha, Pickaway County Juvenile/Probate Court; Elisha M. Peters, City of Circleville Municipal Court; and Mike D. Hess, Ohio's Fourth District Court of Appeals; Pickaway County Auditor Melissa Betz, all of whom have relatives in the S.A.L.T.
Council, Pickaway County Treasurer Ellery S. Elick; local Attorney Tom Spring; Spring Law LLC, who is president of the Bar Association; and the Bar Association; Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew O. Hafey; Chief Deputy James Brown; Chaplain Mike Higgins from Pickaway County Sheriff's Office; and three local area bank representatives: Jennifer Rainey-Agresti, The Savings Bank; Susan Weinberg, Kingston National Bank; and Missi Rhodes, WesBanco are all members of S.A.L.T. and sponsors.
They pitched in serving pancakes, providing materials and handing out S.A.L.T. brochures. Other guests included veterans, VIP guests' families and the Wednesday Bible Study Group, etc.
The scrumptious feast of pancakes was prepared by S.A.L.T. Senior Chef Al Canarsky and Sous-Chef Andrew Courtney, a student at Ohio Christian University and honorary member of S.A.L.T. Council, who helped because many senior members have been overcome with illnesses not all related to COVID-19.
Senior S.A.L.T. members, wearing their familiar S.A.L.T. vests, took pancake orders and served with a smile.
There were giveaways and community sharing. The Bar Association brought fresh fruit to share, as well as material about the organization. It was a family affair!
S.A.L.T. wants to thank all who attended and celebrated their return to meetings, events and activities after being isolated for two years because of COVID-19.