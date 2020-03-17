AMANDA — On Feb. 26 at 6 p.m., Amanda Vet held a goat and sheep clinic. It was at the Amanda Clearcreek Ag building. Our goat and sheep exhibitors of Saltcreek Livestock 4-H club attend.
Many people from Pickaway, Fairfield and Hocking County attended. The vet's office talked about goat and sheep health and diseases that they may get.
There was also a representative from Purina feed supply that was there that talked about different types of food that they may eat. There was also a breeder that was present explaining how sheep feel comfortable and what would happen if they were to get a disease.
On Tuesday, March 10, Saltcreek Livestock held a meeting at Living by Faith Ministries.
The meeting was brought to order at 6 p.m. by our president Grace. Pledges were led by Lucy and Jake. Roll call was taken by Alexis; as she read member names, they were to respond with their project they are going to be exhibiting this year.
She then read minutes from the last meeting. Cloverbuds were dismissed. While in their meeting, they discussed the difference in listening and hearing.They completed a Cloverbud listening and coloring activity.
After each member finished the activity, they compared their pictures to see if they all heard the same thing and discussed the importance of listening. They decided that even though they heard the same instructions, everyone’s picture turned out differently, and we all need to work on our listening skills. After all hearing and listening are not the same thing!
During the meeting, members discussed important dates for Quality Assurance, animal possession and our upcoming community service event. We will be volunteering at the Community Kitchen Friday March 13.
Members will gather at the Presbyterian Church to prepare, serve and clean up a meal. Candy bars were distributed for our fundraiser project, shirt sizes were gathered from all members to purchase club shirts. The meeting was adjourned and members participated in a clover making recreation snack.
Our next meeting will be Thursday March 26 at 6 p.m.
This was written and submitted by Ryleigh Wolfe to be published in The Circleville Herald.