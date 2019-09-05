CIRCLEVILLE — In an August transaction, The Savings Bank of Circleville purchased Helpbringer Mortgage Services Inc. The acquisition of the Worthington-based mortgage company marks The Savings Bank’s first business venture in Franklin County. The new subsidiary of The Savings Bank will be known as Helpbringer Mortgage Service Co.
The Savings Bank was founded in Circleville in 1912 and faithfully served Pickaway County for over a century before opening their first branch in Madison County in 2015.
President Jeff Farthing said of the acquisition, “The Savings Bank is fortunate for the opportunity to enter a new market with this reputable business that Todd Helpbringer and his family have established in Franklin County over the last 36 years. The team at The Savings Bank and Helpbringer Mortgage Service Co. looks forward to providing commercial and residential loan customers with exceptional service. ”
Helpbringer Mortgage Services Inc. has served Central Ohio since 1982 and specializes in residential, investment and commercial property financing. It’s been listed by Business First Newspaper as one of the top 25 mortgage companies in Central Ohio. Company President Todd Helpbringer took the helm in 2002.
The acquisition was completed on Aug. 31. The offices of Helpbringer Mortgage Service Co. will remain at its current location at 57 E. Wilson Bridge Road, Suite 100, Worthington.