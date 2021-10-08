CIRCLEVILLE — Pickaway County businesses decorate and display a scarecrow at their business location.

Share pictures on social media and tag @pickchamber #Scarecrow21 or email picture to chamber@pickaway.com.

Online voting will take place Nov. 1 through the 15th. The Chamber will announce the winner Nov. 16.

The purchase of a scarecrow kit includes a stand and burlap head. Decorate to showcase your business. All funds raised will support future community events.

Pickaway County kids are invited to trick-or-treat at downtown businesses on Tuesday, Oct. 26, from 5-6 p.m.

The Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce will provide businesses with Halloween balloons to display outside. Displaying balloons welcomes trick-or-treaters to your business and indicates your participation. The participating business supplies candy.

A kids’ costume contest will take place in the Pickaway County Banking Center parking lot, 120 South Court Street, Circleville, at 6 p.m. Winners receive a special prize, courtesy of PCBC.

Join the fun! Contact the Pickaway County Chamber of Commerce for balloons prior to the event.

