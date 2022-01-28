COLUMBUS — State Senator Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster) applauded the awarding of over $485,000 to local fire and law enforcement agencies.
They are the recipients of the 2022 MARCS (Multi-Agency Radio Communication Systems) and Body-Worn Camera Grants appropriated by the Ohio General Assembly and by Governor Mike DeWine.
“It is essential that we equip our first responders with the necessary state-of-the art technology needed to perform their job at the highest level,” Schaffer said.
“The MARCS system allows our local fire departments to respond and react quicker to emergency situations, and body cameras are essential to protect officers and ensure public transparency.”
The MARCS radio system allows first responders to seamlessly communicate, not only with each other, but with other agencies responding to an incident.
MARCS radio system technology is advanced and the costs to acquire and operate can be significant. A total of $3.5 million will be awarded to 212 fire departments in 57 counties for MARCS.
Departments that will receive the award include Athens, Fairfield, Guernsey, Hocking, Muskingum and Pickaway.
$4.7 million in grant funding was awarded to 109 local law enforcement agencies for expenses associated with launching or maintaining body-worn camera programs.
Recipients of the grant include departments in Byesville, Village of South Zanesville and Dresden.
Locally, Pic-A-Fay Joint Fire District was a recipient of the MARCS Grant, receiving $4,303.50.