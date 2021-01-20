COLUMBUS — Ohio Senate President Matt Huffman (R-Lima) this week appointed State Senator Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster) Chair of the Agricultural and Natural Resources committee.
“I am thankful to be given the opportunity to serve on this important committee by President Huffman,” Schaffer said. “Agriculture is a vital industry in my district and throughout Ohio and it is critical that we protect our natural resources. I look forward to addressing any issues or concerns in these crucial areas of our economy.”
In addition, Senator Schaffer will serve on the Government Oversight and Reform, Insurance and Transportation committees.
