COLUMBUS — State Senator Tim Schaffer (R-Lancaster) was sworn in this week as a member of Ohio Senate in the 134th General Assembly.
He represents the 20th District, which including all of Fairfield, Guernsey, Hocking, Morgan, and Muskingum Counties and parts of Athens and Pickaway Counties.
“I am extremely blessed and thankful for the opportunity to represent the hard-working folks of the 20th Senate District,” Schaffer said.
“I want to continue the work we started in the last General Assembly to improve the lives of the people in this district and Ohio.”
Schaffer returns to the Ohio General Assembly as a veteran legislator having served in both the Ohio House of Representatives and the Ohio Senate. He was appointed to fill the 20th Senate District vacancy back in May of 2019.
Schaffer has championed many legislative issues including protecting small businesses, supporting common sense tax cuts for Ohioans, and defending our law enforcement personal and first responders.
This week marks the beginning of the 134th General Assembly.