Circleville, OH (43113)

Today

Rain showers this morning mixing with snow showers during the afternoon hours. Temps nearly steady in the mid to upper 30s. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 40%..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low near 30F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 50%.