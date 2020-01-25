CIRCLEVILLE — The GFWC Circleville Junior Women’s Club are offering applications for four $1,000 to the GFWC/Ohio Federation of Women’s Clubs State Scholarship program: The Annette Phelps Lincoln Scholarship is available to Majors in Teaching or Library Professions; the Ethel Swanbeck Allied Health Scholarship is available to those studying to be a doctor, nurse, pharmacist, veterinarian, x-ray technician, or laboratory technician; Elaine Weinman Memorial Scholarship is available for course study in Communication of radio, television, drama, speech or journalism; and an Art Scholarship for attending an art school.
These four applications are available from the school guidance offices or at jrval@frontier.com. Must be post marked by Feb. 19.
The club is also awarding the Martha Poling Scholarship of $1,000 to a Pickaway County graduating senior. The scholarship is in recognition of the founding member of the club who made significant contributions to the Circleville community.
Applications are also due by Feb. 19, and are available through the guidance offices at the high schools or at jrval@frontier.com.
Selection will be based on financial need, volunteer work, academic merits, extra-curricular and community activities.