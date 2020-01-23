COLUMBUS — Kevin Bacon, President & CEO of School Choice Ohio, announced that School Choice Ohio will host a press conference with parents of students who use EdChoice vouchers.
“The parents will make their case as to why the Ohio General Assembly should not terminate Ed Choice Voucher slots,” said Bacon.
The next EdChoice Voucher application window begins Feb. 1.
“These parents are fighting to make sure the rug does not get pulled out from under these students at the 11th hour and cause disruption to their families,” Bacon said.
Press conference will be held at the Ladies Gallery at the Ohio Statehouse at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan, 23.
During the press conference, the community and the media will hear from:
Parents of EdChoice Students
Walter Blanks — EdChoice recipient
State Representative Kyle Koehler, (R), House District 79
Matthew Daniels, Diocese of Toledo
Ann Riddle, Northwest Ohio Scholarship Fund
The Traditional EdChoice Scholarship was created in 2005 for students in the state’s lowest-rated public schools. The EdChoice Expansion scholarship was created in 2013 for families below 200 percent of the federal poverty level. Over 34,000 students utilized an EdChoice voucher in the 2018-2019 school year.
“With Ohio’s updated eligibility list, there is a need for educational options,” said Bacon. “Last minute termination of voucher slots for these families, who are predominantly low-income, disabled, minority or struggle in traditional classroom settings is inherently unfair.”
School Choice Ohio (SCO) is a 501(C)(3) organization created to advocate for parents and children so that each student can utilize the best educational options available to them. SCO advocates for all school choice options within public and private schools.