CIRCLEVILLE — As the year ends a new year begins for 4-H. The Scioto Sassafras 4-H Club has had two meetings so far, one on Oct. 21st where we celebrated getting honor club again this year. We celebrated by having pizza and a bonfire meeting at our club leader Roxanne Davis’s house.
We also gave out awards and officers told about their job so people could think about what office they want to run for during the next meeting. The next meeting we had was on Nov. 18 at Scioto Elementary. During this meeting, we elected officers and Cloverbuds showed what they did.
The 2019-2020 officers are:
President: Eva Merritt
Vice president: Morgan Cline
Jr. Cloverbud Leader: Makayla Fannin
Jr. Ag. Leaders: Kaleb Fannin and Landin Carr
Secretary: Olivia Havens
Treasurer: Emily Frick
News Reporter: Emma Black
Historians/Scrapbook: Kate Ridley and Audrey Keefner
Health Leaders: Jett Sharp and Evelyn Koeth
Safety Leaders: Sam Ridley and Oliver Koeth
Energy Leaders: Megan Smith-McCarley and London Sharp
Recreation Leaders: Abbi Pontius, Zane Fasheun and Ethan Frick
Activity Leaders: Lucy Shockley, London Sharp
Photographers: Isaiah Nance, Anna McComb, Trina Bellasari Kierstyn Shaffer
Food Pantry: Lila Merrit and Cohen Carpenter