CIRCLEVILLE — As the year ends a new year begins for 4-H. The Scioto Sassafras 4-H Club has had two meetings so far, one on Oct. 21st where we celebrated getting honor club again this year. We celebrated by having pizza and a bonfire meeting at our club leader Roxanne Davis’s house.

We also gave out awards and officers told about their job so people could think about what office they want to run for during the next meeting. The next meeting we had was on Nov. 18 at Scioto Elementary. During this meeting, we elected officers and Cloverbuds showed what they did.

The 2019-2020 officers are:

President: Eva Merritt

Vice president: Morgan Cline

Jr. Cloverbud Leader: Makayla Fannin

Jr. Ag. Leaders: Kaleb Fannin and Landin Carr

Secretary: Olivia Havens

Treasurer: Emily Frick

News Reporter: Emma Black

Historians/Scrapbook: Kate Ridley and Audrey Keefner

Health Leaders: Jett Sharp and Evelyn Koeth

Safety Leaders: Sam Ridley and Oliver Koeth

Energy Leaders: Megan Smith-McCarley and London Sharp

Recreation Leaders: Abbi Pontius, Zane Fasheun and Ethan Frick

Activity Leaders: Lucy Shockley, London Sharp

Photographers: Isaiah Nance, Anna McComb, Trina Bellasari Kierstyn Shaffer

Food Pantry: Lila Merrit and Cohen Carpenter

