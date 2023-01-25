Scioto Sassafras 4-H Club News

Editor's Note:Story below is an update as to the activities from Scioto Sassafras 4-H Club from the past several months. Circleville Herald wants to encourage clubs to submit items to the newspaper and wants to thank 4-H and the authors of this article for this story.
The December 26th meeting was called to order by President Abby Park. Rylee Starner led the pledge of allegiance and Mady List led the 4-H pledge.
Roll call was taken by members responding to what project they were taking and treasurer Jack Burke gave the update on club funds. The health and safety team gave a talk on properly washing your hands.
Members signed up for committees that they wish to participate on and selection will be announced at the next meeting. Members were reminded about the upcoming deadlines for achievement forms and trip applications. Project information and requirements were discussed. Members participated in candy exchange.
A motion to adjourn the meeting was made by Abby Suntheimer and was seconded by Rylee Starner. The next meeting was Monday, January 23. More on that meeting will appear in a future edition of the Circleville Herald.
When Scioto Sassafras 4-H club met Dec. 7, the meeting began with a blessing by member Sam Ridley followed by a Christmas carry in meal. Members brought covered dishes as well as socks, hats and gloves to be donated to those in need at the Community Kitchen. The members also worked on Christmas cards to be given to the elderly.
The meeting was called to order by Vice-President, Emma Black. Ellie Black followed by the 4-H pledge led by Jack Mawhorr led the American Pledge.
Advisor Roxanne Hilts Davis led an installation of all club officers for 2023.
Junior Leaders, Morgan Cline, Landin Carr, and London Sharp.
Meeting was adjourned. The next meeting will be held Tuesday January 10th.
Flashback to the Nov. 9 meeting when advisor, Roxanne Hilts Davis, welcomed members. Meeting was called to order. The American Pledge was led by Ethan Frick followed by the 4-H pledge led by Jack Mawhorr. This was followed by election of officers.
The next meeting was a Christmas Carry-In, Installation of Officers, and games for fun on Dec. 7. Members were asked to bring gloves, hats, and socks for those in need at the Community Kitchen. It was requested that members bring Christmas Cards to be signed, to be distributed to the elderly.
The Club held an awards and organizational bonfire meeting Oct. 25 at the home of member Jack Mawhorr. It was announced that the club had received Honor Club status once again. All enjoyed food and fellowship.
Lauren Cochenour and Megan Smith-McCarley are members of Scioto Sassafras 4-H Club.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.