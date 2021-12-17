Gaining Honor Club status
Scioto Sassafras 4-H Club held an awards and organizational bonfire meeting on Oct. 26 at the home of member Jack Mawhorr. It was announced that the club had received Honor Club status once again. Food and fellowship were enjoyed by all.
Holiday happenings
The first meeting regarding 2022 for Scioto Sassafras 4-H Club was held Nov. 16. Members were welcomed by the advisor, Roxanne Hilts Davis.
The meeting began with a game of Duck, Duck, Goose, with each member introducing themselves and stating which club office they would like to be elected to. Meeting was called to order by the Vice President Morgan Cline. The American Pledge was led by Ethan Frick, followed by the 4-H Pledge led by Jack Mawhorr.
Vice President Cline reviewed the requirements to be a member of 4-H and our club. This was followed by election of officers.
The next meeting will be a “Christmas Carry-In.” Installation of officers and games for fun will be on Dec. 7 at McCarley Farms. Members were asked to bring gloves, hats and socks for those in need at the Community Kitchen.
** *** **
Written and submitted by Scioto Sassafras 4-H Club New Reporter Megan Smith-McCarley.