CIRCLEVILLE — On Tuesday, Jan. 28 at 7 p.m., Scioto Scrappin’ and More 4-H Club attended the Grove City Ohio Toastmaster Meeting, held at the Grove City Hall Lower Level Meeting Room 4035 Broadway Grove City, Ohio 43123.
Scioto Scrappin’ and More attended the meeting to help Kiera Scott with her Finding Your Voice Public Speaking Project. The members that attended the meeting are as follows: Scott, Makayla Lange, Avalon Haven, Anam Haven and our new members Kylie Campbell and Kaylee Sardella.
The toastmasters so graciously let everyone see how they get their speeches ready for the Humerus and International Speech Competitions. All were able to listen to Patricia and Bill give their amazing speeches.
Both, of course, are going on to compete at a higher level. Patricia provided a glimpse into growing up in the 70’s and the things women went through to straighten their hair. Whether that was a hot comb and grease, to relaxers to accepting her natural hair. Bill had a powerful speech that started out with a dictionary in a box. Bill’s speech was about how war can start and end with words. Everyone learned that they need to speak in the tone of your story. Some were provided forms to judge the contestants’ stories and they were really good. The toastmasters were open to sit-ins, but one has to be 18 to become a toastmaster.
There is a youth toastmaster for those who would be interested but are not yet 18 years old. I had so much fun listening, and hearing the way different people used tone, visuals and other ways to help excite an audience about their story. I want to join when I am 18 to become and a better, more rounded speaker.
There is a need to use public speaking for job interviews or pitches in the workplace. I am glad that they let us sit in because it gave me a new light on public speaking showing me that it can be as personal as you want it to be or as impersonal as you want it to be. I also learned that toastmasters accept people of all levels and backgrounds, which is something I enjoyed about the toastmasters and they were super friendly. Their meeting ended, which ended ours at 8:30 p.m.
Written and submitted by Susan McClure-Lange.