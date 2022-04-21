The Apirl 10th meeting of Scioto Scrappin’ and More was called to order by President Kassidy Lange at 1 pm. Sydney McMahon led the Pledge of Allegiance and the 4-H pledge led by Kaitlyn Ball. Makayla Lange took attendance. There were eight members, one advisor and 3 guests present. Health and Safety Officer, Kassidy Lange talked with club members about Carbon Monoxide Poisoning. The Club members were reminded that registration for the Communication Contest is due to the Extension Office by Monday, May 2nd. The marketing entries for the Communication Contest are also due that day. Quality Assurance Training must be completed by May 1st to show your animals at the fair.
The Club goal is to have them completed by April 20th to earn honor club points. Dog packets are also due to the extension office by Monday, May 2nd. Livestock registration is due online by Sunday, May 15th. Instructions will be emailed to members enrolled in livestock projects. Finally, club members were reminded that the Skillathon will be held on Monday, June 13th and Wednesday, June 15th this year. Under new business we discussed our Fair Booth Theme for this year. We reached a unanimous decision on our theme, our title and the preliminary design of our fair booth. Sydney McMahon gave a presentation on Mental Health. The meeting was then adjourned.