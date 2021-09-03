GREENFIELD — They say a bad day on the golf course is better than a good day in the office.
You can put that theory to the test, make some new friends and, most importantly, help Adena Health System further enhance care to the communities it serves by forming a team to play in or becoming a sponsor of Adena Health Foundation’s 2021 Scioto Valley Golf Classic.
The classic, taking place Friday, Sept. 24, at Crown Hill Golf Club in Williamsport, Ohio, will be an 18-hole scrambles format with a 10 a.m. shotgun start. Proceeds from this year’s classic will benefit the Adena Greenfield Expansion Project supporting construction of a new 8,500-square-foot medical office building attached to Adena Greenfield Medical Center.
The tournament entry fee is $125 per player or $500 per four-person team, which will include greens fees, cart, a light breakfast, lunch, two drink tickets and a raffle ticket per golfer and some swag.
For those who may wish to support the event and Adena Greenfield Medical Center expansion in another way, several sponsorship levels are available to consider. Depending on sponsorship level, available benefits include such things as listings of company information on sponsorship banners, complimentary entries into the event, raffle tickets and/or company name on a hole or tee sign.
For more information about the event, to register a team or inquire about sponsorships, contact the Adena Health Foundation at 740-542-4483, email rberno@adena.org or visit Adena.org/golf2021.
Over the next five years, the new medical office building is expected to bolster patient access to specialty care, increase available healthcare provider days and allow for future service growth within the hospital through the repurposing of space. Other benefits include bringing all AGMC hospital services under one roof, improving patient and visitor parking options, providing a more efficient layout for patients that decreases wait times and several others.
The project also will allow for an expansion of patient specialty services for residents of Greenfield and surrounding areas, enhancing Adena’s ability to provide quality care and a heightened patient experience closer to home.