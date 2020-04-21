ASHVILLE — Sealed bids will be received by Harrison Township until 7:59 a.m. on Wednesday May 6, 2020. Bids must be mailed, in advance, to Lindsay Mayse, Fiscal Officer, P.O. BOX 22, Ashville, Ohio 43103 and must be received prior to May 6, 2020.
At 8 a.m. May 6, 2020 said bids will be publicly opened via online meeting and read for the construction, furnishing of all materials, labor, and equipment under a unit price contract for the 2020 Harrison Township Duvall Road and Lockbourne Eastern Road Intersection Improvements Project.
Due to social distancing, this meeting will only take place via Zoom Video Conferencing. If you wish to view the live feed of the bid opening at the meeting, please email Lindsay Mayse, Harrison Township Fiscal Officer, at harrisonpickaway@gmail.com before May 4, 2020 for detailed viewing instructions.
Any questions regarding this option should be directed to Harrison Township, 740-983-1983 or email harrisonpickaway@gmail.com.