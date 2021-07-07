CIRCLEVILLE — Danielle Alexis Jones, Emma E. Shaw and Gretchen Marie Search are all 2021 Graduates of Circleville High School and each was awarded a $1,000 scholarship by the Gerhardt Family Scholarship Fund at Circleville High School’s Day of Excellence Ceremony on May 20, 2021.
The presentation was made by Richard Gerhardt on behalf of Richard and Marie Gerhardt, Matt and Cindy Gerhardt and Charles and Barbara Gerhardt.
The Gerhardt family and Gerhardt Family Scholarship Program believes strongly in “paying forward”. Since 2005, there has been 31 scholarships awarded to deserving Circleville High School Graduates.
The Gerhardt Family Scholarship was established by the Gerhardt Family to recognize the accomplishments of deserving graduates of Circleville High School, while also honoring five generations of the Gerhardt family over 125 years who have contributed to the Circleville community.
In making the awards, Gerhardt said, "Our Gerhardt Family Scholarship winners not only did well at CHS but also have the focus to achieve in the future. We look for scholarship, leadership, a well rounded and balanced individual in their school and community and a person who has the passion and dedication to work hard to achieve the goals they set. We look for students who practice paying forward now and who seem committed to this when it is found there is an opportunity to pay forward. All of these qualities are found in each of our GFS winners this year."
Each awardee has excelled in academics — they are scholars and are National Honor Society members and were in the top six in their class. Each awardee has excelled in sports — each played different sports and are outstanding athletes in the sports they play, all have been named for special honors and achieved recognition beyond CHS in their sport.
Each excelled in leadership — they are all leaders at CHS and each were selected by their CHS peers for leadership in student organizations at CHS. Each excelled in citizenship — each has been active with their time and shown passion in our community for different worthwhile causes — each have already started “paying back”. Each have selected different paths to go forward, but the paths they chose will lead each to achieve great success.
The Gerhardt Family Scholarship Winners of $1,000 each for 2021 were:
Emma E. Shaw, daughter of Timothy and Jeanie Shaw, Circleville, who will be studying animal science at The Ohio State University.
Danielle Alexis Jones, daughter of Lois Lane of Circleville, and Edward Jones, who will be studying animal science at The Ohio State University
Gretchen Marie Search, daughter of William “Bill” and Susan Search, Kingston, who will be studying biology — pre-med at The University of Akron.
Graduating Seniors in 2022 may secure Gerhardt Family Scholarship applications at the CHS Guidance Office.