The Ohio Educational Library Media Association (OELMA), Ohio’s preeminent professional association for highly-effective school librarians and libraries, is pleased to announce that Jenn Seebauer, Library Media specialist of Teays Valley East and West Middle Schools, Ashville, is the recipient of the 2019 Emerging Leader Award.
The Emerging Leader Award recognizes OELMA members who have recently assumed an OELMA leadership role for the first time. This award honors members who demonstrate leadership potential and encourages members’ active participation in OELMA.
In her letter of recommendation, OELMA Vice President, Brandi Young, stated that: “Jenn is a champion of the OELMA members. She and her committees work tirelessly to make sure being an OELMA member is always beneficial in more than one way. Jenn also works with our Director of Teaching & Learning, Director of Operations, Director of Awards, and Director of Communications to be sure that what we offer members is the very best content and the word is spread far and wide.”
Seebauer was recognized at the 2019 OELMA Conference, Oct. 2 through 4 at the Dublin Embassy Suites, 5100 Upper Metro Place, Dublin.