CIRCLEVILLE — A Sept. 11 remembrance ceremony is to be held this Saturday to memorialize the 20th anniversary of Sept. 11, 2001.
Starting at 8:30 a.m., a prayer, pledge and the national anthem will be stated.
At 8:46 a.m., the time of the moment when the first plane hit the first tower, bells will be rang.
At 8:47, speakers are to begin, followed by music and recognition of first responders and military.
Following, at 9:03 a.m., the same time of the moment the second plane hit, bells will ring again.
At 9:05, there is to be a benediction, followed by Taps and a motor parade.
The time that a plane hit the Pentagon, at 9:37, bells will ring again.
Following at 10:03 a.m., the final crash in Shanksville, Pa., ringing is to continue.
The event is hosted by the Pickaway County Women's Republican Club and will take place on the Pickaway County Courthouse steps due the 9/11 bronze plaque located on the building.