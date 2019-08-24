Here are the events coming up at the Pickaway County Library in September:
YOUNKIN Branch Library Activities, Ashville:
Preschool Storytime: Tuesdays, 10:30 AM
Board Game Night: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 5:30 PM – all ages
Movie Matinee: Secret Life of Pets 2: Saturday, Sept. 14, 2:30 PM, rated PG
Situational Awareness Seminar for Women: Sunday, Sept. 15, 1 PM
Make & Take Craft: Ombre Canvas & Book Pumpkins: Saturday, Sept. 21, 2:30 PM
YOUTH Programs at Main Library, Circleville:
Preschool Storytime: Mondays, 10:30 AM
Preschool Storytime: Tuesdays, 10 AM
Early Intervention Community Play Group (birth to 3): Tuesdays, 1 PM and 5 PM
Baby/Toddler Storytime: Wednesdays, 10:30 AM
Preschool Storytime: Thursday, Sept. 5, 2 PM
Kids Club with Grandparents: Thursday, Sept. 5, 6 PM
Craft — Apple for the Teacher: Saturday, Sept. 7, 1 PM
Kids Club Pirate Night: Thursday, Sept. 12, 6 PM
Kids Club Movie Night: Aladdin, rated PG: Thursday, Sept. 19, 6 PM
Craft – Sensory Acorn: Saturday, Sept. 21, 1 PM
ADULT & TEEN Activities at Main Library, Circleville:
Blood Drive: Tuesday, Sept. 3, please register with the American Red Cross online or at 800-733-2767
Used Book Sale: Saturday, Sept. 7, 9 AM-3PM; sponsored by the Friends of the Library
Essential Oils Seminar: Wednesday, Sept. 11, 5 PM
One-On-One With A Gardener: Thursday, Sept. 12, 11 AM to 1 PM, presented by Pickaway County Master Gardeners Volunteers (featured topic: roses)
Teen Event: “Toad”ally Cooking: Thursdays, Sept. 12, 19, 26; 4 PM, presented by OSU Extension
Community Baby Shower: Friday, Sept. 13, 1 PM (open to all pregnant women who live in Pickaway County)
Make & Take Craft: Fall Door Decor: Saturday, Sept. 14, 3 PM to 5 PM
Interviewing Skills Workshop: Tuesday, Sept. 17, 10 AM, presented by OhioMeansJobs
Board Game Night: Wednesday, Sept. 18, 5 PM – all ages
Movie Matinee: Aladdin, rated PG: Thursday, Sept. 19, 1:30 PM
Used Book Sale: Saturday, Sept. 21, 9 AM-3PM; sponsored by the Friends of the Library
Situational Awareness Seminar for Women: Sunday, Sept. 22, 1 PM
Book Club: Discussing “Call The Midwife: a memoir” by Jennifer Worth: Wednesday, Sept. 25, 7 PM
Escape Room: The Antique Sapphire Ring: Saturday, Sept. 28, registration required
One-on-one Computer Instruction at Main Library: available by appointment. Call 740-477-1644 x 227.
Bookmobile:
The Bookmobile visits 30 stops around the county. Materials available on the Bookmobile include books for all ages, movies and music. Other materials available by request. Bookmobile stops include Williamsport, Darbyville, New Holland, South Bloomfield, Tarlton, Commercial Point, Orient and Ashville. Schedules of exact times and locations are available at any library location or at www.pickawaylib.org.
Pickaway County District Public Library, 1160 N. Court Street, Circleville, OH 43113; Phone: 740-477-1644
Floyd E. Younkin Branch, 51 Long Street, Ashville, OH 43103; Phone 740-983-8856