CIRCLEVILLE — September is here, so it won’t be long before we see the colors and flavors of fall. Take a walk at Canal Park, pick up some buckeye candies at Wittich’s Candy Shop, watch a football game at Gibby’s Eatery and Sports Bar, or perhaps take a stroll through Rhoads Garden Center to search for some foliage for the front porch, or Pickaway Craft Mall to find some new decor.
Pickaway County is the perfect place for a fall getaway, and it is never to early to plan some fun for your family, a date night or a day of solitude.
Contact Pickaway County VIsitors Bureau for area information.
Live Music with Mark Pennington
Enjoy great music, food and service at Mike’s Pizza this weekend! Mark Pennington plays a variety of music, so don’t miss this!
Friday, Sept. 3 at 8 p.m. at Mike’s Pizza & Pub: 15 Wright Street in Ashville.
"The Human Factor," by Steven Riggs
"The Human Factor," by Steven Riggs, includes paintings and portraits in oil, graphite and mixed media. The exhibit also includes scenes in nature, yet every one of those scenes has an element in it that has been affected by the presence of humans.
The show will be open for viewing at ArtsaRound Gallery on the Original Circle, 135 West Main Street, Circleville, on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 1 to 4 p.m. from Sept. 3 through Sept. 26.
For the kids: Adopt a stuffed puppy party
Join Sophia’s Clubhouse in Circleville for this sweet event for children! Children will leave the party with a puppy they have adopted along with other surprises!
Advance tickets required — Sunday, Sept. 26 at 3 p.m. at Sophia’s Clubhouse LLC, 128 West Main Street in Circleville.
Save the date for these future events:
Sept. 11 — Astronomy Program at Canal Park, Circleville
Sept. 15 — Chicken and biscuit supper — Saint Paul Church, Ashville
Sept. 16 — Open Mic Night — JoyHouse Coffee, Circleville
Sept. 18 — Walk to End Alzheimer’s, Circleville
Sept. 18 — September Fair — Vendors, authors, art and more! — Circleville
Sept. 25-26 — Alpaca Days at AR Alpaca Farm, Williamsport
Oct. 20-23 — Circleville Pumpkin Show, Circleville