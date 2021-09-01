COLUMBUS — National Preparedness Month (NPM) is recognized annually in September to encourage family and community disaster planning for not only a month, but every day, throughout the year.
This year also marks the 20th anniversary of 9/11, where a series of four coordinated terrorist attacks against the United States took place on American soil on Sept. 11, 2001.
This year’s theme for National Preparedness Month is: “Prepare to Protect. Preparing for disasters is protecting everyone you love.”
“Emergencies can happen at any time and without any notice, so it’s important to think ahead and be prepared,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “National Preparedness Month is a good opportunity for Ohioans to make a plan to expect the unexpected."
"This year’s theme is the epitome of emergency management: We Prepare to Protect,” said Ohio Emergency Management Agency Executive Director Sima Merick.
“We prepare and we make plans to protect ourselves and others from hazards — natural and man-made — that can impact our lives. National Preparedness Month is the opportune time to review your emergency plans, and to restock items in your disaster supply kits.”
In coordination with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s (FEMA) Ready Campaign, the Ohio EMA and ReadyOhio, we encourage households, county EMAs, businesses, schools and places of worship to plan for emergencies by participating in the weekly themes for National Preparedness Month 2021:
Week 1 (Sept. 1-4): Make an emergency plan
Week 2 (Sept. 5-11): Build emergency preparedness kits
Week 3 (Sept. 12-18): Volunteer within your community/Ohio Community Emergency Response Team (CERT)
Week 4 (Sept. 19-25): Prepare for disasters
Throughout September, Ohio EMA will post emergency preparedness information on Facebook and Twitter that coincide with the NPM weekly themes.
Visit ReadyOhio for additional information on emergency safety and preparedness.