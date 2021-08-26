CIRCLEVILLE — As we look toward fall, we know blood donor availability can be a challenge as kids head back to school and people celebrate the Labor Day holiday.
Donors are needed now to ensure blood is available when patients need it. Donating blood is better together! Do you know someone who has never given before? Ask them to make an appointment with you.
All those who come out to give blood in September will receive a coupon via email for a free haircut, courtesy of Sport Clips Haircuts. Terms and conditions apply: rcblood.org/Sport-Clips.
Plus, when you come to give blood Sept. 3-7, you’ll get a new 16-ounce Red Cross campfire mug, while supplies last.
Plus when you help the Red Cross tackle the need by donating blood Sept. 13-30, you’ll receive a limited-edition college football T-shirt, while supplies last.
Below are the blood drives that are open to the public in September.
• OhioHealth Berger Hospital — Drive will be held at the Trinity Lutheran located at 135 East Mound Street
Wednesday, Sept. 1, 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS, or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: BergerHospital
• Pickaway County District Library — Koch Meeting Room
Tuesday, Sept. 7, 12-6 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit redcrossblood.org, sponsor code: CirclevilleLibrary
• Trinity Lutheran Church — Noecher Hall
Wednesday, Sept. 15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: TLC
• St. Joseph Catholic Church — Parish Center
Friday, Sept. 17, 2-7 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: StJosephCatholic
• Westfall High School — Auditorium
Wednesday, Sept. 29, 8 a.m.-1 p.m.
To schedule an appointment, call 1-800-RED CROSS or visit RedCrossBlood.org, sponsor code: WestfallHS