CIRCLEVILLE — The Circleville High School Achievement Hall of Fame is celebrating graduates from two centuries as well as a coach and guidance counselor from the 1960s.
Seven Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized March 28 with an awards banquet at the high school.
Honored will be Elizabeth Catharine “Lillie” Darst who graduated from the Union School in 1865, Dr. Emily Lutz ‘46, David Hutzelman ‘58, Linda Bowers Gorton ‘66, Susan Crites Price ‘68, Robert Hively ‘76 as well as Richard Snouffer who was a guidance counselor and coach at the high school between 1957 and 1966.
“We have been honoring graduates and administrators for 11 years, and I am still amazed at the strong individuals who are highlighted each year,” said Julie Scherer event coordinator. “We encourage the Circleville community to attend this event to learn more about our Alumni Association and the Hall of Fame.”
Reservations are required for the evening festivities which begin at 5:45 p.m. and include dinner, senior scholarship presentations and the 2020 honorees. Call or email Scherer; julieks12@yahoo.com or 740-412-0034 evenings only, by March 14.