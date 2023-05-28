Shannon speaks to AAUW

American Association of University Women installed officers at the group's May meeting (l-r) Carolyn Seitz, Secretary; Kendra Strawser, Treasurer; Rhonda Ebert, President.

 Photo by Carol Bowling

CIRCLEVILLE — When the American Association of University Women met at the Library on May 23, Jan Shannon spoke on the Inspiration Station, which is planned for the north side of the Library.


