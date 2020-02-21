PORTSMOUTH — Becky Thiel, Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at Shawnee State University, has released the Dean’s List for the Fall Semester 2019.
To be named on the list, students must be enrolled full time and achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better.
Students form Ashville include: Steven Adams, health science; David Perdue, fine arts; and Samantha Posey, digital simulation/game.
Students from Circleville include: Anastasia Johnston, general studies; Caleb Kennelly, athletic training; Macie Rhoads, nursing; and Ashley Smith, natural science.
Commercial Point’s Carson Isaac, health science, was named.
Laurelville’s Logan Watson, natural science, was named.
South Bloomingville’s Alexandrea Hettinger, mathematical sciences, was named.
Shawnee State University is located at 940 Second Street, Portsmouth, Ohio, along the banks of the Ohio River. With more than 70 Bachelor’s and Associate Degree Programs and three Master’s degree programs, Shawnee State University is a student-focused university offering a high personalized, affordable and accessible education dedicated to the exploration of emerging technologies and emerging ideas.