ASHVILLE — Dr. Caylin Shepard (Wharton) of Roanoke, Virginia graduated with a Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree at Radford University’s May commencement (ceremony moved to Dec. 12).
While at Radford, Dr. Shepard’s research focus has been on improving the knowledge and attitudes of caregivers at end of life. She is employed as a full-time hospice nurse practitioner, while also working as a professor in the Family Nurse Practitioner program at Radford University. During this time, she was inducted into the Phi Kappa Phi Honor Society and graduated with highest honors.
She is a 2008 graduate of Otterbein University (MSN), a 2005 graduate of Mount Carmel College of Nursing (BSN) and a 2001 graduate of Teays Valley High School.
Dr. Shepard is the daughter of the late Randy Wharton and Stefanie Wharton, of Ashville, and sister to Kendall Miller (Wharton), of Ashville. She resides in Roanoke, Virginia with her husband and two children.