CIRCLEVILLE — Have you recently been on the receiving end of a call from a family member or friend requesting bail money over the phone? If so it was a scam.
Pickaway County Sheriff Matthew Hafey said his office has received multiple calls from residents that have been reporting receiving a call from someone pretending to be a family member or friend and asking for payment information to receive their bail money over the phone so they can be released from jail.
"Please be aware that the Pickaway County Sheriff's Office does not take bail money over the phone," Hafey said. "All bail money must be paid in person or through a court certified bondsman."
Hafey said anyone who receives such a call or any call that seems suspicious should call the Pickaway County jail to confirm the person is actually in the jail at 740-477-6156 or by visiting the website www.pickawaysheriff.com/activeinmates to see if they have been booked.
The Ohio Attorney General's Office also offers several tips to help avoid being a victim of a scam.
Ohioans can keep the following tips in mind to help prevent becoming a victim of this scam:
Communicate with your family members. Talk to your family about scams and discuss how you would communicate during a true emergency. If you receive a call from a grandchild or another family member who claims to be in trouble, contact someone else (such as the grandchild’s parents) to determine if the person truly needs your help, even if you’ve been instructed not to contact anyone else. When in doubt, ask questions only your real family members would know how to answer, such as the last time you saw each other.
Limit the amount of information you share online. Don’t post upcoming travel plans or detailed personal information online, and encourage your family members to take similar precautions. Check your account privacy settings and limit who can view your information. Be aware that scammers may use information posted on social media or publicly available online to learn more about their targets and to make their ploys seem believable.
Be wary of unusual payment requests. If a caller demands that you pay over the phone using a gift card or a prepaid reloadable card, it’s likely a scam. Also be wary of requests for payment via wire transfer. These are preferred payment methods for scammers because it is difficult to trace or recover the payment once it is provided.