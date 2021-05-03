CIRCLEVILLE — The American Association of University Women held a Zoom meeting on April 27. Carolyn Seitz introduced Matthew Hafey, newly elected sheriff of Pickaway County.
He spoke about some of the changes he had made at the Sheriff's Office. he has hired six detectives, cutting down on long shifts and overtime payments. He has also started a walk-in service for CCW (Concealed Carry). Most applications are to be approved in a day or two.
He has instituted more outreach to other community groups. For example, there was a Drug Take Back Day recently, sponsored by the Pickaway Addiction Action Coalition. Deputies were out to help collect the drugs at several different locations.
There was a good turnout, which resulted in several hundred pounds of drugs taken out of circulation.
The Ohio Attorney General has made great strides in dealing with and rescuing victims of human trafficking, as well as providing education. Judge Knece is supportive of putting perpetrators in prison. He is active in the prevention of human trafficking in Pickaway County.
Another program he sponsors is the school resource officers. The DARE Program has expanded to include alcohol, media and social interaction. It begins in middle school and is presented through the high school. Lisa Johnson, director of Haven House, goes into schools to educate students and provide resources for abused students, which might include housing, food and training in dealing with problems.
Debby Stein presided over the meeting and reported on the Central District meeting, which was held by Zoom on April 17. Thirty-five women representing nine branches attended the meeting. The main topics were critical conversations and career technical education. Local members participating were Sarah Baehr, Carol Ann Bowling, Alice Harker and Stein.
Members elected officers for 2021-22. They are: Co-presidents Debby Stein and Ruth Tenant; Secretary Martie Hang and Treasurer Kendra Strawser.
The next meeting is to be the May banquet at the Pickaway Golf Club on May 25. The program is to be Educational Equity for Online Learning is Pickaway County, by Evan Debo and Ryan Scribner.