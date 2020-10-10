Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Officer Burt Logan will present a Preservation Merit Award Saturday, Oct. 9 at 1 p.m. at 8500 Ashville-Fairfield Road, in Ashville. The media Ohio History Connection’s State Historic Preservation Office Award will be given to The Barr Family and Jarrod Burks for their work to research and preserve the Snake Den Mounds Complex Near East Ringgold in Pickaway County.
Each year, the state history organization highlights outstanding historic preservation achievements in communities across Ohio through the presentation of these awards. This group represents one of five winners in 2020.
The Barr family of Pickaway County owns Mound View Farm, an area that includes the Snake Den Mounds site, an important cluster of ancient mounds and earthworks. The family is being recognized for their decision to protect and permanently preserve 17 acres of their property that contain these significant archaeological features, by establishing a preservation easement and conservation plan with the Appalachia Ohio Alliance.
Archaeologist Jarrod Burks is also being recognized for his years of volunteer study and investigation of the site, including field work with members of the Barr family and teams from Bloomsburg University and SUNY Geneseo. In 2007 Jarrod visited Mound View Farm for the first time. He has since given a number of presentations about the complex, first studied over 100 years ago by Warren Moorehead and other important Ohio archaeologists, and in 2014 published an article on some of the significant finds in an international journal, Archaeological Prospection.
Ohio History Connection applauds the Barr Family for their commitment to preserving these important sites and Jarrod Burks for his tireless pursuit of knowledge about them.
Other 2020 Historic Preservation Award winners include: The Millennia Companies, City Architecture, K2M Design and The Albert M. Higley Company for rehabilitation of the 1912 Hotel Statler as The Statler apartments; Paul LaRue and Hopewell Culture National Historical Park for their collaboration in developing the lesson plan Camp Sherman and the Mound City Earthworks: A Unique Story of Preservation; The Orlean Company, City Architecture, Drake Construction and Renewal Housing Associates, LLC for the rehabilitation of the 1923 Fenway Hall as the Fenway Manor apartments; The Harry T. Wilks Family Foundation for acquisition of the Fortified Hill Earthworks, near Hamilton in Butler County, ensuring its preservation.
The Ohio History Connection, formerly the Ohio Historical Society, is a statewide history organization with the mission to spark discovery of Ohio’s stories. As a 501© (3) nonprofit organization chartered in 1885, the Ohio History Connection carries out history services for Ohio and its citizens focused on preserving and sharing the state’s history. This includes housing the State Historic Preservation Office, the official state archives, local history office and managing sites and museums across Ohio. For more information on programs and events, visit ohiohistory.org.